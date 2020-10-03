For the next leader of the Greens, the hard part comes next

Whoever wins the Green Party leadership race today takes over a job that might have looked a lot better when it became available a little under a year ago.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic turning Canadians' attention away from climate change and to matters of public health and a future economic recovery, the next leader of the Greens will face some serious challenges.

Elizabeth May, who has been leading the party's activities in the House of Commons while Jo-Ann Roberts holds the interim title, first became leader of the Greens in 2006. When she resigned in November, she was Canada's longest-serving active leader of a party with seats in either the House or a provincial legislature.

Though she managed her party's best result in terms of popular support in the 2008 federal election (6.8 per cent of ballots cast), her first electoral victory came in 2011, when she defeated a Conservative incumbent in her B.C. riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands. She added two more members to her caucus in 2019.

While the federal Greens made this incremental progress, provincial Green parties made bigger strides. They were instrumental in the election of minority governments in British Columbia and New Brunswick in 2017 and 2018 and formed the Official Opposition in Prince Edward Island in 2019.

When May resigned, the opportunity for a fresh new leader to capitalize on the party's momentum and take it to the next level seemed clear.

But the last seven months have changed all that.

A diverse race that's hard to call

It isn't easy to predict the outcome of a leadership race being held by a party that hasn't gone through a leadership campaign in over a decade. But the nearly 35,000 party members have a long list of candidates from which to choose.

There are eight candidates on the ballot from across the country and from diverse backgrounds.

In terms of experience, most of them have run for the Greens in past elections at either the federal or provincial levels. Four of them — Annamie Paul, David Merner, Amita Kuttner and Meryam Haddad — carried the Green banner in last October's election.

But the only one with elected experience is Glen Murray, a former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister and mayor of Winnipeg. Whether that holds much sway among members is hard to say, as there aren't many Greens with elected experience to begin with — nearly every Green that has ever won an election is already sitting in a legislature somewhere in the country.

In most leadership races, fundraising is a useful barometer of a candidate's support. By that measure, Paul is the front runner. She has raised about $206,000 during this campaign. Her nearest rival is Dmitri Lascaris, who has raised $147,000.

Paul and Lascaris also lead the pack in terms of endorsements from former Green candidates.

Murray is third in fundraising; he has raised $97,000 (though the Green Party erroneously withheld about $9,600 of that money due to an error in processing donations). Courtney Howard, a physician from the Northwest Territories, has raised $80,000.

Merner has raised $70,000, followed by Kuttner at $49,000, Haddad with $40,000 and Andrew West with $24,000.

If these fundraising totals are at all reflective of support within the Green membership, then the race is likely heading to multiple ballots. Paul has only raised about 29 per cent of all the money donated to candidates in this campaign.

