What’s next for Kevin Durant? NBA Twitter reacts: ‘KD to team up with LeBron’

According to multiple reports from Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

That could perhaps cause Kevin Durant to request a trade out of Brooklyn as well, with the Phoenix Suns reportedly ready to pursue him if he becomes available.

After reacting to the Kyrie news, NBA Twitter also had a few things to say about KD’s situation.

The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

.@KDTrey5 you deserve better than this, king. Put in the trade request. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 5, 2023

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wound up playing in just 74 games together with the Nets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2023

I give it about 5 hours until we hear Kevin Durant is forcing his way off Brooklyn — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) February 5, 2023

To clarify if kd leaves the nets I’m gone with him too. I will be rooting for the team that Kevin Durant is on. — Durant Muse (Parody Account) (@Durantmuse) February 5, 2023

Kevin Durant left stability for instability, that’s tough. — . (@Nigerianscamsss) February 5, 2023

Does this mean well see a Kevin Durant trade this week 🤔 — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) February 5, 2023

So where’s Kevin Durant gonna end up? 😳 — Solo (@YT_Solo) February 5, 2023

@KDTrey5 You know you want to team up with LeBron lol — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) February 5, 2023

Absolutely hilarious to me that if KD wore one shoe size smaller, the NBA looks completely different right now pic.twitter.com/t3HpQowVbq — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) February 5, 2023

KD to the Lakers — FaZe Swagg ☢️ (@Swagg) February 5, 2023

KD looking at this pic.twitter.com/KAnDB5P8s4 — Confused Houston Fan 🙃😕😐 (@Snyphe) February 5, 2023

Cp3 to KD rn pic.twitter.com/PKobOz4F0g — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 5, 2023

The “30 for 30” on the KD/Kyrie era in Brooklyn is gonna be incredible. #Nets #Mavs — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 5, 2023

Lebron to KD now that they've both been betrayed by Kyrie pic.twitter.com/fZ2HnNkwQt — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 5, 2023

After this move, I am now putting even more stock into the idea of a Harden/KD reunion in Houston this summer. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 5, 2023

kd with 10 role players pic.twitter.com/rGJTaGWrpc — blazers (26-27) + rams (5-12) (@SlasherSharpe) February 5, 2023

Is Brooklyn necessarily worse off? They’re still a solid team (with a healthy KD) to me — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2023

Sean Marks turned KD, Harden and Kyrie into KD, Ben Simmons, Dinwiddie and some picks. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) February 5, 2023

Lebron gotta get Kd now 😂 — jay mac (@jay__smooth19) February 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype