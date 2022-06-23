The next Jan. 6 hearing will dig into Trump's dealings with the DOJ. Here's what we know.

Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·5 min read

During its fifth hearing on its findings Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol will focus on another way former President Donald Trump allegedly tried to hold onto power: an attempt to appoint a Justice Department leader who was sympathetic to his election fraud claims.

In closing statements Tuesday, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee will present evidence about Trump's attempt to engage the Justice Department in his plan.

"On Thursday, we'll hear about another part of that scheme: His attempt to corrupt the country's top law enforcement body – the Justice Department – to support his attempt to overturn the election," Thompson said.

Testimony during Tuesday's hearing showed the Trump team's failed efforts to convince election officials to recount or "find" other votes for Trump in their states, or to consider sending a roster of false electors that supported the ex-president.

What will the committee discuss Thursday? When are future hearings scheduled? Here's what we know:

What time is the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday?

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch the Jan. 6 hearing

USA TODAY will livestream the hearings here on USATODAY.com. The hearings have also been televised on C-SPAN and cable news networks.

WATCH LIVE HERE: How to watch Day 5 of the Jan 6. hearings: TV schedule, livestream

What will the hearing focus on?

On Tuesday, Thompson said committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will present details about Trump's plan to scramble the Justice Department to appoint individuals who would support his bid to subvert the election results.

"We will hear on Thursday that Donald Trump was also the driving force behind the effort to corrupt the Justice Department," Thompson said before presenting a clip of pre-recorded video testimony of former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue.

In the clip, Donoghue said he told Trump he would resign immediately if the former president replaced then-acting attorney general Jeff Rosen with Jeff Clark, then the acting head of DOJ's civil division.

Trump planned to have Clark distribute a letter calling the election stolen upon his appointment, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., committee vice chair, said in December. A group of top Justice Department officials thwarted the plan by threatening to resign.

"There is no way I'm serving one minute under this guy," Donoghue said of Clark, according to his video testimony.

The committee voted in December to hold Clark in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena, but a House vote on the contempt charge was postponed when Clark agreed to meet with the committee in February.

Who is testifying?

Rosen and Donoghue are scheduled to testify, along with Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel.

Engel, along with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, deputy counsel Pat Philbin and lawyer Eric Herschmann, attended a two-and-a-half hour meeting in the Oval Office with Trump to discuss replacing Rosen with Clark. All, except for Clark, were opposed to the proposal.

What did we learn on Day 4?

  • The Trump team pressured state election officials to submit alternate slates of electors to flip Electoral College votes for Trump.

  • A member of Trump's legal counsel called Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to urge him to reject the state's electors for then-candidate Joe Biden.

  • Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Bowers he had evidence of voter fraud, including large numbers of undocumented immigrants and dead people on the voter rolls, but Giuliani never provided evidence.

  • Text messages between a staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and an aide for then-Vice President Mike Pence said Johnson wanted to give Pence an alternate slate of electors from Michigan and Wisconsin on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, contended Johnson had "no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office."

  • Fake electors in Michigan planned to hide overnight in the state Capitol to cast their votes the next day.

  • The witnesses were harassed by Trump supporters after their contact information was leaked. The home of Raffensperger's daughter-in-law was broken into, Georgia state election worker Ruby Freeman was forced to flee her home for two months leading up to Inauguration Day and protesters showed up at Bowers' home, weekly.

  • Giuliani accused Freeman and her daughter Wandrea' Arshaye "Shaye" Moss, also an election worker, of handling a USB drive of illegal votes. The "drive" was actually a ginger mint.

  • Trump's campaign officials did not support the plan for an alternate slate of electors.

  • The committee wants to talk to Cipollone, but suspects Trump is against it: "Our committee is certain that Donald Trump does not want Mr. Cipollone to testify here," Cheney said in closing statements. "Indeed, our evidence shows that Mr. Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump's plans for Jan. 6."

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: When is the next hearing?

The hearing Thursday is the last scheduled by the committee for the month of June. Hearings will resume in July, Thompson said Wednesday, according to multiple media reports, including NBC and Politico.

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 hearing Thursday will focus on Trump and the Justice Department

