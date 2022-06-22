Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Next Hydrogen Corporation

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF) (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 9,553,950 common shares, representing 41.74% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.



Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at eight (8) was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 9,489,726 99.78 20,640 0.22

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Corporation were duly elected as directors of the Corporation with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Outcome of the

Vote Votes For % Withheld % Raveel Afzaal Elected 9,214,751 96.89 % 295,615 3.11% Walter Howard Elected 9,386,358 98.70 % 124,008 1.30% Matthew Fairlie Elected 9,296,698 97.75 % 213,668 2.25% Allan Mackenzie Elected 9,486,929 99.75 % 23,437 0.25% Jens Peter Clausen Elected 9,404,738 98.89 % 105,628 1.11% Michael Pyle Elected 9,403,942 98.88 % 106,424 1.12% Susan Uthayakumar Elected 9,404,738 98.89 % 105,628 1.11% Anthony Guglielmin Elected 9,403,942 98.88 % 106,424 1.12%

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, as the auditors of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 9,553,944 100.00% 6 0.00%

Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the equity incentive plan for the Corporation, as more particularly set out in the management information circular dated May 10, 2022, was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Against % 9,429,189 99.15% 81,177 0.85%

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 39 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 647-961-6620

www.nexthydrogen.com

