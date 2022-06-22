Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF) (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 9,553,950 common shares, representing 41.74% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.
Fixing Number of Directors
The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at eight (8) was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
9,489,726
99.78
20,640
0.22
Election of Directors
All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Corporation were duly elected as directors of the Corporation with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:
Outcome of the
Votes For
%
Withheld
%
Raveel Afzaal
Elected
9,214,751
96.89
%
295,615
3.11%
Walter Howard
Elected
9,386,358
98.70
%
124,008
1.30%
Matthew Fairlie
Elected
9,296,698
97.75
%
213,668
2.25%
Allan Mackenzie
Elected
9,486,929
99.75
%
23,437
0.25%
Jens Peter Clausen
Elected
9,404,738
98.89
%
105,628
1.11%
Michael Pyle
Elected
9,403,942
98.88
%
106,424
1.12%
Susan Uthayakumar
Elected
9,404,738
98.89
%
105,628
1.11%
Anthony Guglielmin
Elected
9,403,942
98.88
%
106,424
1.12%
Appointment of Auditor
An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, as the auditors of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:
Votes For
%
Withheld
%
9,553,944
100.00%
6
0.00%
Equity Incentive Plan
An ordinary resolution to approve the equity incentive plan for the Corporation, as more particularly set out in the management information circular dated May 10, 2022, was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:
Votes For
%
Against
%
9,429,189
99.15%
81,177
0.85%
