Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market | Investment by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Fuel the Industry Growth

Global Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market is estimated to grow at a 20.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for next generation sequencing can be segmented based on product & services, technology, application, end-users and geography. The product segment can be categorized as Pre-Sequencing Products & Services, NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms, Sequencing Services and NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics).

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MENA). North America accounted for the largest market share of the market followed by Europe. However, during the forecast period Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record highest growth owing to wide penetration of the technology and technological advancement in NSG, increasing focus on drug discovery initiatives by healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in drug discovery are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of next generation sequencing market.

Some of the major players operating in the global NGS market are Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.





North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

