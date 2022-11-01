Next Generation Sequencing Market Size In 2022 [18% CAGR]: forecasts, development and specialties 2028 | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Next Generation Sequencing Market to Witness Growth Due To Surging Multiple Sequencing Procedures and Launch of Easy to use Consumables

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Next Generation Sequencing Market.

“The global next generation sequencing market is expected to grow at 18% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 32.81 billion by 2028 from USD 7.39 billion in 2019.”

Analyst View:

On the basis of product & service, the next generation sequencing market is categorized into presequencing products & services, NGS platforms, NGS consumables, services for NGS platforms, sequencing services, and bioinformatics. Surging multiple sequencing procedures and launch of easy-to-use consumables are expected to propel the growth of global next-generation sequencing market over the assessment time.

The global next generation sequencing market is classified by technology into synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. Growing number of NGS platforms based on sequencing by synthesis technology is predicted to drive the global next-generation sequencing market in the upcoming years.

“The diagnostics segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Instance Developments

In 2021, Illumina has collaborated with Myriad Genetics. Both companies have collaborated to create a kit-based version of the latters my Choice companion diagnostic (CDx) test. This collaboration will helpful to enhance the genomic profiles of tumour samples.

In 2021, BGI Group has received the CE mark approval for the Thalassemia Gene Detection Kit (Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis Sequencing Method). This kit which can be used for the genetic diagnosis of á, â thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathy or for general population carrier screening.

Aggressive Dashboard- Companies Mentioned -> Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and GENEWIZ

Next Generation Sequencing Market Share Insights-> Europe (35%) accounts for the largest share of the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region. After that Rest of the World to the 65% of global market respectively.

Market Segmentation Summary

By service type, the global next-generation sequencing market is divided into exome sequencing, targeted resequencing & custom gene panels, whole-genome sequencing & de novo sequencing, RNA-seq, and so on. RNA-Sequencing technology has slowly replaced microarray and tag-based transcriptome analyses with its relatively better benefits. RNA sequencing segment gives most prominent advantage like qualitative and quantitative. In the sector of biological research transcriptome analysis is more popular owing to its lees price. These aspects are likely to contribute the demand for global next-generation sequencing market.

The academic institutes & research centers segment dominated the overall market and accounted for a highest share in the revenue.

By end users, global next-generation sequencing market is graded as academic institutes & research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Increasing number of collaborations between NGS manufacturers and academic & research institutes is anticipated to steer the growth of global next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period.

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Segmentation

 

Market Indicators:

Details

by Product and Service,

NGS Consumables

Sequencing Services

Exome & Targeted Resequencing & Custom Panels

Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Other Sequencing Services

Presequencing Products & Services

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

NGS Platforms

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Other Platforms

Bioinformatics

Services For NGS Platforms

Historical Data:

2017-2021

by Application

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

 

Forecast Period:

2022-2028

by End-User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

 

Base Year:

2021

by   Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

 

CAGR:

18%

 

Market Size in 2020:

US $ 7.39  Bn

 

Market size in 2028:

US $ 32.81 Bn.

 

 

 

 

Regional Share Analysis->
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the next-generation sequencing forecast period. Furthermore, the favorable government policies and lower manpower costs in the region are predicted to enhance the growth of global next-generation sequencing market over the coming years.

Some Important Points Answered in this Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

  • Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

  • Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

  • Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

  • A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

