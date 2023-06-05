The next generation of education has arrived

Following at least a half a decade of hard work and incredible dedication, graduates from the University of Lethbridge have finally completed their education and turned their tassels.

Friday was the second day of the convocation ceremonies at the university, which saw the third and fourth convocations take place.

In the morning, graduates from the faculty of education and faculty of fine arts had their time to shine in front of their loved ones. In the afternoon, the Dhillon School of Business graduates walked the stage to receive their degrees.

University of Lethbridge chancellor, Terry Whitehead, said it’s a major accomplishment for the graduates and they should be proud.

“You have achieved a great goal,” said Whitehead during his address to the graduates. “You have survived and thrived among very challenging circumstances, none of your own making.”

He thanked those who have graduated from the faculty of fine arts, and said they have chosen to bring more beauty into the world.

“You are the creators and story tellers who advance, share and preserve our culture and our stories.”

He said the graduates beginning their careers in education are embarking on a noble path, and their work will be vital society.

“It’s unfortunate that the world needed a pandemic to remind us just how special and important teachers are to society. Being a teacher comes with great responsibility, it is no exaggeration to say that our future rests in your hands.”

One graduate from the faculty of education, Michael McTigh, said he is incredibly proud to have been a student at the University.

“It means so much to me, spending five years of your life coming here everyday, putting in a ton of work,” said McTigh. “It’s very surreal to be here (graduating) now.”

He added it was not always easy, but he is happy to have accomplished everything he has.

“There was a lot of challenges, with the strike, with the pandemic, but it was a fantastic experience. I’m really fortunate to have attended the University of Lethbridge.”

He said he already has a teaching job, so he is focusing entirely on honing those skills to better educate the next generation.

“My plan is just to become the best teacher that I can be for my students.”

He said he would recommend the University of Lethbridge to anyone seeking a higher education.

“I think the University of Lethbridge, specifically the education program, is a fantastic program.”

Several graduates and staff members were honoured for their remarkable work at the university, and as the graduates walked the stage, their families cheered and cried from the packed stands surrounding the stage.

Justin Sibbet, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald