Next-Generation CyTOF XT Redefines Cytometry with Advances in Automation, Throughput, Time to Results and Total Cost of Ownership

A New Platform to Simplify Deep Profiling of the Human Immune System

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the launch of CyTOF® XT, designed to simplify the design and execution of deep cell profiling studies, standardize sample analysis with reproducible workflows and automation and accelerate novel therapeutic development to improve human health.

CyTOF XT™ is the fourth-generation platform in this pioneering technology. The innovation embedded in this new system simplifies operation, increases throughput, integrates new sample introduction automation, improves time to results and reduces total cost of ownership. These features of CyTOF XT are particularly valuable to clinical and translational researchers across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the contract research organizations that serve them.

“The CyTOF XT is essentially an immune profiling workhorse, one that will bring new capabilities and efficiencies to our translational research trials,” said Philip Hobson, PhD, Deputy Head of Flow Cytometry at The Francis Crick Institute in London. “The combination of the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™ with expansion panels, sample barcoding ability, flexible 40-plus-marker panels and reliable run-to-run performance around the clock will mean we will obtain our results—and ultimately answers to important research questions— more quickly and efficiently.

“The automation capabilities of the CyTOF XT mean less hands-on time, increased sample throughput and more productivity in our core facility.”



The broad adoption of mass cytometry for basic, translational and clinical research has driven a rapidly growing bibliography of peer-reviewed publications and use in clinical research trials. Mass cytometry had been used in more than 150 ongoing or completed National Clinical Trials as of the end of April 2021.

“Delivering comprehensive data on the human immune system is increasingly critical to therapy development and clinical deployment on the journey to improved precision medicine paradigms,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “Mass cytometry provides the most reliable and reproducible method to capture the complexity of the human immune system in a hypothesis-driven approach, and CyTOF XT further simplifies the process for scaling to larger populations as practitioners shift to translational and clinical programs.

“CyTOF XT aligns with our Vision 2025 innovation objectives, and we have secured our first orders through a limited pre-marketing program pre-launch. This new CyTOF platform offers significant improvements in throughput, automation, time to results and total cost of ownership, features that are particularly valuable to pharma, biotechnology and contract research organizations.

“The CyTOF XT is the latest addition to our award-winning family of systems, joining Helios™ and the Hyperion™ Imaging System. These platforms will help researchers advance scientific understanding of disease and therapies with novel insights into many areas, including, for example, the function of checkpoint inhibitors, the impact of drugs on signaling pathways, tumor microenvironment biology in response to immunotherapy and the efficacy of vaccine candidates.

“We are excited to launch this new CyTOF platform at a time when health care innovation has never been more important to combatting disease and new infectious threats to our global population.”

Learn more: fluidigm.com/cytof.xt

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, CyTOF, CyTOF XT, Direct, Helios, Hyperion, Immune Profiling Assay and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the launch of and anticipated demand for a new product, as well as the anticipated benefits to customers of, and applications for, the product and other Fluidigm products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers.

