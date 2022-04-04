Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Markets, 2035

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Type of Molecule, Target Pathway, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market' report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the next generation complement therapeutics in the treatment of various complement-mediated diseases. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with next generation complement therapeutics market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Since the approval of Soliris in 2007, an anti-C5 antibody, the field of complement drug discovery has gained significant attention. Currently, nine complement therapeutics are commercially available, while around 190 molecules are under development for various disease indications.

Some of the complement therapeutics, namely Berinert, Cinryze, ORLADEYO, Ruconest and TAKHZYRO were approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, by the US FDA and the EMA. In addition, the complement inhibitor drug, EMPAVELITM (pegcetacoplan), which is the first approved complement C3 inhibitor, developed by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; it is believed to bring in new possibilities for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

In addition, complement system plays a role in the physiology of a healthy organism (homeostasis) for the removal of apoptotic cells, thereby regulating cell survival. However, inadequate complement activation results in outgrowth of pathogens and suppression of complement regulators, which ultimately becomes a disease cause. As a result, complement-targeted therapeutics have been developed; they inhibit complement activation, thereby reducing tissue inflammation and dampening the adaptive immune response to foreign and tissue antigens.

Several drug developers are actively engaged in the development of next generation complement therapeutics with enhanced efficacy. A variety of molecules, such as biologics, gene therapies, oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs and small molecule-based complement therapeutics are being developed for the treatment of different disease conditions, including dermatological, genetic, hematological and vascular, immunological and inflammatory, infectious, neurological, ophthalmic, renal disorders.

Owing to the fact that the complement system is a multidimensional innate immune surveillance system, more novel therapeutic targets are likely to be discovered in the future. Moreover, the R&D efforts in this field are also being supported by the National Institutes of Health, which have awarded grants worth USD 837 million for research efforts in this domain over the last few years.

With the active involvement of big pharma players as well as new entrants, the drug development landscape of the complement therapeutics is likely to expand. Further, with the encouraging clinical research efforts, broadening of disease focus and efforts to go beyond C5 with innovative approaches that could decrease prices and address safety concerns, the complement therapeutics market is poised to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

  • A detailed review of more than 1,450 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on next generation complement therapeutics, which have been published during 2017-2021, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus areas, top authors, key research journals, popular indication(s) and therapeutic area(s).

  • An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for the projects related to next generation complement therapeutics, during period 2017-2021, on the basis of parameters, such as year of grant awarded, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant, activity code, while highlighting popular recipient organizations (in terms of number and amount of grants awarded), popular NIH departments, study section, type of recipient organization, emerging focus areas of the grants, purpose of grant awarded, prominent program officers and location of recipient organizations.

  • An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for next generation complement therapeutics, between 2016-2021, on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Overview of Complement System
3.2. Immune Cells Involved in Complement System
3.3. Characteristics of Complement System
3.4. Functions of Complement System
3.5. Role of Complement in Homeostasis and Stress Conditions
3.6. Activation of Complement System
3.7. Sources of Key Complement Proteins
3.8. Functions of Complement Proteins of Classical Pathway
3.9. Pathways of Complement System
3.10. Consequences of a Dysregulated Complement System
3.11. Diseases related to Defects in Complement Proteins
3.12. Types of Complement Therapeutics
3.13. Limitations of Complement Therapeutics
3.14. Future of Next Generation Complement Therapeutics

4. NEXT GENERATION COMPLEMENT THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
4.2. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: Development Pipeline
4.3. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Drugs with Special Designations
4.4. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Amgen
5.2. CSL Behring
5.3. Innovent Biologics
5.4. Novartis
5.5. Regeneron
5.6. Roche
5.7. Sanofi
5.8. Takeda
5.9. UCB

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
6.2. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
7.2. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Publications

8. GRANT ANALYSIS
8.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
9.2. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Patents

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10.1. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics: List of Funding and Investments

12. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
12.1 Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
12.2. Scoring of Parameters
12.3. Big Pharma Players: Information on Revenues Generated in 2021

13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
13.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Parameters
13.2. Global Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, 2022-2035
13.3. Global Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market for Marketed Drugs, 2022-2035
13.4. Product-wise Sales Forecast for Marketed Drugs
13.4.1. Berinert (CSL Behring)
13.4.2. EMPAVELI (Apellis Pharmaceuticals)
13.4.3. ORLADEYO (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals)
13.4.4. Ruconest (Pharming)
13.4.5. Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)
13.4.6. Takhzyro (Takeda)
13.4.7. Ultomiris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)
13.5. Global Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market for Phase III Drugs, 2022-2035
13.6. Product-wise Sales Forecast for Phase III Drugs
13.6.1. Narsoplimab (Omeros)
13.6.2. REGN3918 (Regeneron)
13.6.3. RG6107 (Ruconest)
13.6.4. rVA576 (Akari Therapeutics)
13.6.5. SAR445088 (Sanofi)
13.6.6. Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)
13.6.7. Sutimlimab (Bioverativ)
13.6.8. Vilobelimab (InflaRx)
13.6.9. Zilucoplan (UCB)
13.7. Summary: Phase III Drugs

14. EXPERT OPINION
14.1. New York Oncology Hematology
14.1.1. Overview of Organization
14.1.2. Expert Opinion: Mihir Raval (Physician)
14.2. Cedars-Sinai Tower Hematology Oncology Medical
14.2.1. Overview of Organization
14.2.2. Expert Opinion: Jeremy Lorber (Hematologist Oncologist)
14.3. Weill Cornell Medical College
14.3.1. Overview of Organization
14.3.2. Expert Opinion: Jeffrey Conrad Laurence (Senior Scientific Consultant)
14.4. Leiden University Medical Center
14.4.1. Overview of Organization
14.4.2. Expert Opinion: YKO (Onno) Teng (Nephrology Clinician-Scientist
14.5. Lund University
14.5.1. Overview of Organization
14.5.2. Expert Opinion: Marten Segelmark (Professor of Nephrology)

15. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF FIGURES AND TABLES

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

