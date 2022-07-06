Next Generation Advanced Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The next-generation advanced battery market is expected to register a CAGR of 7. 24% during the forecast period, 2022-2027, registering market value of USD 2314 million in 2027 from USD 1455 million in 2020.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Advanced Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290931/?utm_source=GNW
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market ranging from the supply chain issues owing to difficulties in sourcing the raw materials, shutdown of manufacturing facilities, and transportation of finished products. The pandemic also resulted in declining demand for equipment that uses next-generation advanced batteries, in turn affecting the market. The next-generation advanced batteries are the upgraded version of existing batteries that have higher efficiency and cheaper unit cost. Factors such as rising adoption of electric vehicles, rising focus on clean energy usage, and growth in demand for consumer electronic gadgets are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. However, longer recharge time, high manufacturing and R&D costs, short cycle life span, etc., are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights
The transportation segment is expected to dominate the next-generation advanced battery market, owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles all over the world.
The increasing deployment of renewable energy infrastructure along with developing manufacturing facilities are anticipated to provide huge business opportunities for for next-generation batteries, which is a big boost for the next-generation advanced battery market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, with the majority of the demand coming from the countries such as India and China, etc.

Key Market Trends

Transportation Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

The electrification of the transportation system is gaining popularity, and various government mandates have accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles, which directly aids the growth of next-generation advanced batteries in the transportation sector. ?
In 2021, automobile giants announced that General Motors will stop selling petrol and diesel models by 2035, and Audi AG plans to stop producing such vehicles by 2033. The carmakers are rushing to electrify their electric cars, which has led the company to invest in advanced batteries for more efficient and profitable electric vehicles.?
In April 2022, Honda Motors announced that it would invest USD 39.84 billion in electrification and software technologies to accelerate its business globally for the next ten years. It will also build a demonstration production line for all-solid-state batteries in North America, allocating approximately USD 342.65 million. The investment company plans to launch two mid-to-large-scale electric vehicle (EV) models by 2024 with a partnership with General Motors. ?
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electric vehicle stock increased globally from 1.25 million in 2015 to about 10.2 million in 2020. In 2020, battery-electric vehicles accounted for most of the electric vehicles at about 6.85 million, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were about 3.35 million. ?
Furthermore, aluminum-air batteries have an advantage over the conventional lithium-ion battery as aluminum acts as a fuel where air reacts with the metal via an electrolyte to produce power. It has a travel range similar to gasoline-powered cars and a higher energy density than the lithium-ion battery. However, it lacks government policy support and attention from automakers to make it a popular battery energy storage system for electric vehicles. ?
In December 2021, Mercedes Benz, a German car manufacturer announced to invest USD 100 million in a wide range of electric cars. The company also intends to integrate solid-state battery technology into a limited number of vehicles within the next five years. Mercedes Benz plans to invest tens of millions into Factorial Energy, a battery company to develop solid-state batteries. ?
In April 2022, Nissan Motor Company planned to bring laminated solid-state batteries to the market by 2028, with the beginning of a prototype production facility. It is a part of Nissan’s Ambition 2030 strategy, plus an investment of USD 17 billion for the four new electric vehicle concepts. ?
Overall, automobile manufacturers are investing heavily in developing solid-state batteries and metal-air batteries, making automobiles one of the major sectors of the next-generation advanced battery market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

As of 2021, China, India, and Japan were the potential markets for the next generation advanced battery technology in the Asia-Pacific region.
As of March 2022, China’s battery energy storage capacity reached 3 GW, representing an increase of 76.5% compared to 1.7 GW in 2019. Furthermore, the Chinese Government is expected to increase its battery storage capacity to 100 GW by 2030. Such scenarios are creating vast opportunities for various next-generation advanced battery developers in the region.
According to the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), the refinement of policy related to grid ancillary services – energy storage’s primary application – as well as policy developments in regions including Qinghai, Guangdong, Jiangsu, inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang, have created a wave of energy storage construction and development in China. Such government policies will likely boost the demand for advanced battery technologies during the forecast period.
At present, various development projects and investments in the next generation advanced battery technologies are happening in China. In July 2021, CATL unveiled the first next-generation sodium-ion battery and its AB battery pack solutions. Also, CATL’s quest to shift the electric vehicle market toward a sodium-ion cell received a boost from the central government after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the creation of standards for such battery types.
In addition to the scenario in China, in January 2022, Japan’s National Institute for Material Science (NIMS) and the Softbank Corp. developed a lithium-air battery with an energy density of over 500Wh/kg—significantly higher than currently lithium-ion batteries. The research team confirmed that this battery could be charged and discharged at room temperature. The battery developed by the team shows the highest energy densities and best cycle life performances. These results signify a major step toward the practical use of lithium-air batteries.
The lithium-air batteries are expected to have the potential to be the ultimate rechargeable batteries: they are lightweight and high capacity, with theoretical energy densities several times that of currently available lithium-ion batteries. Because of these potential advantages, they may use various technologies, such as drones, electric vehicles, and household electricity storage systems.
Further, "Make in India"is a high-priority movement for India and has already provided incentives to produce electric cars. Batteries for cars and grid storage are high on the agenda for manufacturing in India. The EV market for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and minibusses is more price-sensitive than performance sensitive. If the next generation advanced batteries have a price advantage over a comparable lithium-ion battery whose performance parameters are marginally higher, it would still find a better market opportunity in India than elsewhere. The advanced batteries made with economies of scale have huge market potential in India.
In March 2022, India approved bids for four companies to avail incentives under the PLI Scheme for the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage Manufacturing. Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited, Hyundai Global Motors Company Limited, and Rajesh Exports Limited received incentives under India’s INR 181 billion program to boost local battery cell production. Under the scheme, selected ACC battery storage manufacturers were expected to set up a production facility within two years. Such government-supportive incentives are expected to create an environment for the future development of the next generation advanced battery market.
Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the next-generation advanced battery market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The next-generation advanced battery market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major companies include Sion Power Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, PolyPlus Battery Co. Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, and Saft Groupe SA.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290931/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12