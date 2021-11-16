Next Gen Stats: A Patrick Mahomes TD pass Sunday was unlike any completion of his career

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
On Tuesday’s “Good Morning Football” show on the NFL Network, Peter Schrager took a closer look at Patrick Mahomes’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Darrel Williams in the Chiefs’ 41-14 win Sunday over the Raiders.

Schrager noted tight end Noah Gray was wide, wide open along the sideline. Instead, Mahomes threw a dime to Williams, who ran a wheel route and outfought the Raiders defender for the touchdown.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats took a closer look at that particular touchdown pass.

Mahomes’ pass traveled 43.1 yards and Williams had 0.3 yards of separation from the defender. That is least amount of target separatiothe n on any completion in Mahomes’ career, the Next Gen Stats found.

So, while we didn’t know it at the time, this was unlike any pass completion in Mahomes’ career:

Mahomes’ throw was on the move, and the Next Gen Stats said he was running 12.7 mph when he released the ball.

“I was gonna scramble and then I just saw him at the last second. He probably saved a pick,” Mahomes told NBC’s Michele Tafoya after the game. “He always tells me he’s a receiving running back. I didn’t believe him, I guess I believe now.”

This is what Next Gen Stats shared.

That’s a cool visualization, right?

