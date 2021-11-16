Next Gen Stats: A Patrick Mahomes TD pass Sunday was unlike any completion of his career

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning Football” show on the NFL Network, Peter Schrager took a closer look at Patrick Mahomes’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Darrel Williams in the Chiefs’ 41-14 win Sunday over the Raiders.

Schrager noted tight end Noah Gray was wide, wide open along the sideline. Instead, Mahomes threw a dime to Williams, who ran a wheel route and outfought the Raiders defender for the touchdown.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats took a closer look at that particular touchdown pass.

Mahomes’ pass traveled 43.1 yards and Williams had 0.3 yards of separation from the defender. That is least amount of target separatiothe n on any completion in Mahomes’ career, the Next Gen Stats found.

So, while we didn’t know it at the time, this was unlike any pass completion in Mahomes’ career:

Darrel Williams WR1 pic.twitter.com/QWiKbDTsxA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 15, 2021

Mahomes’ throw was on the move, and the Next Gen Stats said he was running 12.7 mph when he released the ball.

“I was gonna scramble and then I just saw him at the last second. He probably saved a pick,” Mahomes told NBC’s Michele Tafoya after the game. “He always tells me he’s a receiving running back. I didn’t believe him, I guess I believe now.”

This is what Next Gen Stats shared.

Patrick Mahomes & Darrel Williams (38-yard TD)

Completion Probability: 25.8%



Speed at Throw: 12.70 MPH

Air Distance: 43.1 yards

Target Separation: 0.3 yards*



*Mahomes' least amount of target separation on a completion in his career#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/oUC72ncOr6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2021

That’s a cool visualization, right?