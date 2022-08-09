Next Games Oyj

Next Games Corporation applies for the delisting of its shares from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace

The Board of Directors of Next Games Corporation (“Next Games”) has on 8 August 2022 decided to apply for the termination of multilateral trading in Next Games’ shares and for the delisting of Next Games’ shares from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace’s list (“First North”).

As announced earlier, Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix”) has with its application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 9 May 2022 commenced redemption proceedings pursuant to Chapter 18 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act to redeem all minority shares in Next Games.

Netflix holds more than nine tenths (9/10) of all shares and votes in Next Games. Netflix has the right to redeem all shares held by minority shareholders of Next Games. Subject to the approval of the arbitral tribunal appointed to resolve the matter, Netflix has the right to acquire all shares held by the minority shareholders by placing a security for the payment of the redemption price.

Next Games will as soon as possible file an application for the termination of trading and for the delisting with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In the application, Next Games will apply for the termination of trading and delisting as soon as possible after Netflix has received title to all Next Games shares subject to redemption in the redemption proceedings.

