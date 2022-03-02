Next Games Corp.: Preliminary Information on 2021 Financial Result and outlook for 2022

Next Games Corporation Company Release March 2, 2022 at 09:25 a.m. (EET)

Next Games releases preliminary information on the company’s 2021 financial results. Additionally, the company publishes its outlook for 2022. Next Games publishes its full-year financial statement on March 14, 2022. The figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited.

January - December 2021 key figures:

  • Revenue was EUR 25.2 (27.2) million

  • Gross Profit was EUR 13.5 (14.3) million, 54% (52%) of revenue

  • EBIT was EUR -5.6 (-3.4) million

  • EBITDA was EUR -0.6 (0.5) million

  • Publishing profitability EBITDA was at EUR 5.6 (6.4) million, 22% (24%) of revenue

  • Research and Development costs were EUR 6.7 (5.6) million, 27% (21%) of revenue

  • The company had 121 (104) employees at the end of 2021

(Numbers in brackets refer to the corresponding year-on-year period unless otherwise mentioned)

EUR million

Jul-Dec 2021

Jul-Dec 2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Company

Revenue

12.9

12.8

1%

25.2

27.2

-7%

Gross Profit

7.2

6.7

7%

13.5

14.3

-6%

EBITDA

-0.7

0.2

-471%

-0.6

0.5

-226%

Operating Result (EBIT)

-3.4

-1.7

102%

-5.6

-3.4

64%

Adjusted Operating Result

-0.9

-0.2

342%

-1.2

-0.1

1083%

Gross profit %

56%

52 %

4ppt

54%

52%

2ppt

EBITDA %

-6%

2 %

8ppt

-3%

2%

5ppt

Operating Result (EBIT) %

-27%

-14 %

13ppt

-22%

-12%

10ppt

Adjusted Operating Result %

-7%

-1%

6ppt

-5%

0%

5ppt

Publishing Operations' Profitability

EBITDA

2.7

3.0

-9%

5.6

6.4

-13%

EBITDA %

21%

24 %

3ppt

22 %

24%

2ppt

Research and Development Key Figures

Investments

3.4

1.9

79%

5.5

3.5

56%

Expenditure

5.6

3.7

52%

9.4

7.0

34%

Outlook for 2022

The company will aim to improve the performance of key games and continue developing new games in 2022. Next Games expects R&D and Administration costs to maintain a similar level to 2021.

Events after the reporting period

Next Games reached an agreement with its partner Alcon Entertainment to discontinue the Blade Runner Rogue game project after the reporting period in February 2022. The game did not meet mutually agreed targets. The game will be removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but will remain online for existing players until June 2022.

TABLES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR million

Jul-Dec 2021

Jul-Dec 2020

2021

2020

Revenue

12.9

12.8

25.2

27.2

Cost of revenue

-5.7

-6.1

-11.7

-12.9

Gross profit

7.2

6.7

13.5

14.3

Other operating income

0.4

0.3

0.8

0.7

Research and development

-3.6

-2.9

-6.7

-5.6

Sales and Marketing

-5.6

-4.5

-9.9

-9.5

Administrative

-1.7

-1.3

-3.2

-3.2

Operating result (EBIT)

-3.4

-1.7

-5.6

-3.4

Finance costs, net

-0.1

-0.4

-0.0

-0.5

Share of associates' result

-

-0.1

-

-0.2

Profit before taxes

-3.4

-2.2

-5.6

-4.1

Current income taxes

-

-

-

-

Change in deferred tax

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.2

Total income tax expense

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.2

Result for the period

-3.3

-2.1

-5.3

-3.9

Total comprehensive result for the period

-3.3

-2.1

-5.3

-3.9

Result attributable to the owners of the parent

-3.3

-2.1

-5.3

-3.9


Shares

Jul-Dec 2021

Jul-Dec 2020

2021

2020

Result per share for profit attributable to the owners of the parent

Non-Diluted earnings per share, EUR

-0.11

-0.08

-0.18

-0.14

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

-0.11

-0.08

-0.18

-0.14

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, SUMMARY

EUR million

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Non-current assets

26.3

21.9

Current assets

7.2

8.2

Total assets

33.5

30.1

Equity

18.6

19.4

Total liabilities

14.9

10.7

Long-term liabilities

4.4

2.7

Short-term liabilities

10.5

8.0

Total equity and liabilities

33.5

30.1

Additional information:

Saara Bergström, Chief Communications Officer
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
Media: press@nextgames.com
Investor relations: investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com


    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l