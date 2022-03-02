Next Games Corp.: Preliminary Information on 2021 Financial Result and outlook for 2022
Next Games Corporation Company Release March 2, 2022 at 09:25 a.m. (EET)
Next Games releases preliminary information on the company’s 2021 financial results. Additionally, the company publishes its outlook for 2022. Next Games publishes its full-year financial statement on March 14, 2022. The figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited.
January - December 2021 key figures:
Revenue was EUR 25.2 (27.2) million
Gross Profit was EUR 13.5 (14.3) million, 54% (52%) of revenue
EBIT was EUR -5.6 (-3.4) million
EBITDA was EUR -0.6 (0.5) million
Publishing profitability EBITDA was at EUR 5.6 (6.4) million, 22% (24%) of revenue
Research and Development costs were EUR 6.7 (5.6) million, 27% (21%) of revenue
The company had 121 (104) employees at the end of 2021
(Numbers in brackets refer to the corresponding year-on-year period unless otherwise mentioned)
EUR million
Jul-Dec 2021
Jul-Dec 2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Company
Revenue
12.9
12.8
1%
25.2
27.2
-7%
Gross Profit
7.2
6.7
7%
13.5
14.3
-6%
EBITDA
-0.7
0.2
-471%
-0.6
0.5
-226%
Operating Result (EBIT)
-3.4
-1.7
102%
-5.6
-3.4
64%
Adjusted Operating Result
-0.9
-0.2
342%
-1.2
-0.1
1083%
Gross profit %
56%
52 %
4ppt
54%
52%
2ppt
EBITDA %
-6%
2 %
8ppt
-3%
2%
5ppt
Operating Result (EBIT) %
-27%
-14 %
13ppt
-22%
-12%
10ppt
Adjusted Operating Result %
-7%
-1%
6ppt
-5%
0%
5ppt
Publishing Operations' Profitability
EBITDA
2.7
3.0
-9%
5.6
6.4
-13%
EBITDA %
21%
24 %
3ppt
22 %
24%
2ppt
Research and Development Key Figures
Investments
3.4
1.9
79%
5.5
3.5
56%
Expenditure
5.6
3.7
52%
9.4
7.0
34%
Outlook for 2022
The company will aim to improve the performance of key games and continue developing new games in 2022. Next Games expects R&D and Administration costs to maintain a similar level to 2021.
Events after the reporting period
Next Games reached an agreement with its partner Alcon Entertainment to discontinue the Blade Runner Rogue game project after the reporting period in February 2022. The game did not meet mutually agreed targets. The game will be removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but will remain online for existing players until June 2022.
TABLES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
EUR million
Jul-Dec 2021
Jul-Dec 2020
2021
2020
Revenue
12.9
12.8
25.2
27.2
Cost of revenue
-5.7
-6.1
-11.7
-12.9
Gross profit
7.2
6.7
13.5
14.3
Other operating income
0.4
0.3
0.8
0.7
Research and development
-3.6
-2.9
-6.7
-5.6
Sales and Marketing
-5.6
-4.5
-9.9
-9.5
Administrative
-1.7
-1.3
-3.2
-3.2
Operating result (EBIT)
-3.4
-1.7
-5.6
-3.4
Finance costs, net
-0.1
-0.4
-0.0
-0.5
Share of associates' result
-
-0.1
-
-0.2
Profit before taxes
-3.4
-2.2
-5.6
-4.1
Current income taxes
-
-
-
-
Change in deferred tax
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.2
Total income tax expense
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.2
Result for the period
-3.3
-2.1
-5.3
-3.9
Total comprehensive result for the period
-3.3
-2.1
-5.3
-3.9
Result attributable to the owners of the parent
-3.3
-2.1
-5.3
-3.9
Shares
Jul-Dec 2021
Jul-Dec 2020
2021
2020
Result per share for profit attributable to the owners of the parent
Non-Diluted earnings per share, EUR
-0.11
-0.08
-0.18
-0.14
Diluted earnings per share, EUR
-0.11
-0.08
-0.18
-0.14
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, SUMMARY
EUR million
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Non-current assets
26.3
21.9
Current assets
7.2
8.2
Total assets
33.5
30.1
Equity
18.6
19.4
Total liabilities
14.9
10.7
Long-term liabilities
4.4
2.7
Short-term liabilities
10.5
8.0
Total equity and liabilities
33.5
30.1
