The next Gamecock first-round NFL Draft pick? One mock draft thinks so

The South Carolina football program has produced three first-round NFL Draft picks in the past four years.

The Gamecocks might add to that number, according to Bleacher Report’s Way-Too-Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft released this week. Gamecocks defensive end Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare is projected to go No. 13 to the Minnesota Vikings.

“South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare has the ideal build (6’4” and 270) and skill set to be a consistent pass-rush presence,” Bleacher Report wrote.

USC defensive back Jaycee Horn was taken in the first round this year by the Carolina Panthers. Javon Kinlaw went to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020’s first round, and tight end Hayden Hurst went to the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

Enagbare had a breakout year last season and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by the league’s coaches. He had six sacks and 30 tackles in 2020. He ranked second in the SEC in sacks per game with 0.75.

Pro Football Focus ranks Enagbare the No. 2 edge rusher for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Aside from the obvious physical tools Enagbare possesses, his biggest selling point is simply the way he plays the game. The defensive end plays with his hair on fire snap after snap, and it’s not uncommon to see him tracking down quarterbacks outside the pocket or downfield,” PFF wrote. “We only got to see eight games out of him in 2020, so he’s a player we need to see more of to be truly sold. Enagbare is only scratching the surface of what he can be with more consistency.”

In addition to Enagbare, two Clemson players are picked to go in the 2022 first round: receiver Justyn Ross and defensive back Andrew Booth. Ross missed the entire 2020 season because of a bulging disc in his neck that required surgery.