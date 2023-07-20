When is the next full moon? August moon name and meaning explained

We see around 12 full moons a year, when the Sun is directly the other side of the Earth from the Moon (Prakesh Mathema / AFP via Getty Images)

The next full moon will be a ‘Super Moon’ next month, which is the next big event in the lunar calendar.

August’s full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon, as it coincides with the month when Native Americans would use the brightness of this month’s moon to catch the fish in the Great Lakes, which were bountiful in August.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Sturgeon Moon will fall on August 1 and be most visible from 7.31pm.

A Super Moon, according to Nasa, occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This creates a huge-looking moon in the sky and as it will occur in British summer time it will be at its most visible. There is also set to be a Blue moon at the end of the month.

Most recently, the Buck full moon was seen on July 3.

However, there will also be a Super Blue moon at the end of August as well.

What is a full moon?

A full moon is a phase of the Moon — phases are affected by the relative positions of the Moon, Sun, and Earth.

We only see the parts of the Moon that are lit by the Sun, as well as light from distant stars and the reflection of light from the Earth. But the Sun provides most of the light that allows us to see the Moon.

A full moon occurs when the Moon is on the other side of the Earth to the Sun because this allows the Moon to be fully lit.

How many full moons are there a year and what is a blue moon?

Most years see 12 full moons but, around every two to three years, there will be 13 full moons in one calendar year. This 13th moon is known as a blue moon, and there is one this month. A Blue moon can also be used to refer to the second full moon that occurs within one calendar month.

Full moon dates in 2023

April 6: Pink Moon

May 5:Flower Moon

June 3: Strawberry Moon

July 3: Buck Moon

August 1: Sturgeon Moon

August 30: Blue Moon

September 29: Harvest Moon

October 28: Hunter’s Moon

November 27: Beaver Moon

December 26: Cold Moon

What are the names of the full moons?

Full moon nicknames mostly come from Native American culture. Many tribes assigned either 12 or 13 full moons to the year, and these names were later adopted by colonial Americans, before entering popular culture.

January

January’s full moon is called the Wolf Moon. It’s named after the howling of wolves, hungry after the lack of food available in midwinter. January’s full moon has other nicknames, including Old Moon and Ice Moon.

February

The full moon in February is called the Snow Moon, after the snowy weather in North America. February’s full moon is also known as the Storm Moon and Hunger Moon.

March

March’s full moon is known as the Worm Moon. Native Americans named this moon after the worm trails that would appear in the ground after it thawed at the end of winter. This moon is also called the Chaste Moon, Death Moon, and Crust Moon.

April

April’s full moon is called the Pink Moon — named after an early blooming wildflower. Other cultures call April’s moon the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

May

May’s full moon is known by many cultures as the Flower Moon, after the flowers that bloom in spring. It’s also called the Hare Moon and the Milk Moon, among other names.

June

June’s full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon, named after the harvesting of strawberries during this month. In Europe, it’s known as the Rose Moon, and it is known as the Hot Moon in other cultures.

Story continues

July

The full moon in July is known as the Buck Moon, which got its name from the time of year when male deer begin to regrow their antlers. It’s also known as the Thunder Moon and Hay Moon.

August

The full moon in August is known as the Sturgeon Moon by North American fishing tribes, because the fish species appear during this month. It’s also known as the Green Corn Moon and the Red Moon. There will also be a second moon, a Super Blue moon, this year, on August 30-31.

September

September’s full moon is called the Full Corn Moon, because this is the time of year when crops are gathered, following the summer season. It’s also known as the Harvest Moon as it is often the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox.

October

The full moon in October is called the Hunter’s Moon, as October is the preferred moon to hunt deer and foxes who are no longer able to hide in the crops. It’s also called the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon.

November

November’s full moon is called the Beaver Moon. Some people believe it’s named after the time of year Native Americans set up beaver traps, while others believe it comes from the time of year beavers build their winter dams.

December

December’s full moon is known as the Cold Moon, for the cold weather that winter brings. It’s also known as the Long Night Moon.