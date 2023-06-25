The next frontier in the search for the earth’s valuable minerals

The ocean floor could harbour the solution to finite resources on land - Richard Baron/The Metals Company

At sea level, the world’s biggest mountain range looks as flat as a pancake.

This ridge of peaks and valleys, which snakes tens of thousands of miles north to south, is longer than the Andes and the North American Cordillera and taller in places than the Himalayas. Yet few have ever seen it, let alone scaled its peaks, for the world’s biggest mountain range is submerged under thousands of metres of seawater.

We are in the very middle of the Atlantic Ocean onboard the RRS James Cook, a ship dedicated to scientific research (RRS stands for Royal Research Ship), and somewhere beneath our feet is the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The sea is rough here, the waves more than 15 feet high; trade winds whip across the water at speeds of up to 50mph, tossing the ship and its crew this way and that.

When the clouds do part, there is no room for sunbathing, for the deck of this ship is festooned with cranes and heavy machinery, constantly in motion.

Among those on board is a special team of geologists on a special mission. By day they operate the machinery and when night falls they are to be found poring over long cores of rock, studying stones. These students of the earth have come to sea because here at the centre of the ocean is where new land forms.

Bubbling up from the depths

It is happening right now: the North American tectonic plate is, as you read this, slowly parting ways from the Eurasian plate at a rate of about an inch a year: a gradual, inexorable process that kickstarted the break-up of the supercontinent Pangea 200 million years ago. And as these two continents part, all sorts of exciting geological activity steps in to fill the void: volcanoes, pillow lava, hot smoking towers of rock bubbling up from the depths.

The vast majority of this happens out of sight but for a sense of what we’re talking about, note that Iceland, land of volcanoes and lava and geysers, is one of the few terrestrial parts of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

Now imagine a lot more of that deep underwater, in a line that stretches all the way down the planet – a sub-aquatic mountain range far bigger than anything on the surface.

There is an awful lot we don’t know about what lies at the bottom of the ocean. That, in a sense, is the point of this latest mission to the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Bram Murton, the chief scientist on what they are calling Project Ultra, casts it as a kind of high-tech mystery story.

At the heart of the mystery is a set of conical features about 150 metres high, discovered by a bathymetric survey of this spot in the Sargasso Sea years ago.

“Everyone assumed they were volcanoes,’ says Bram. “We weren’t so sure.”

Just before the ship was about to set sail in late February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Much of the preparatory work had been done by a team based in St Petersburg but in the wake of the invasion, the UK Foreign Office insisted that the Russian scientists shouldn’t be allowed to board as planned, for fear of a diplomatic incident.

That a trip to visit an obscure mound at the bottom of the sea should have attracted the attention of the Government is not accidental. Missions like this are rapidly becoming a matter of national security, for they are looking for sources of vast riches – a kind of 21st century treasure beneath the waves. And among those treasures are vast reserves of copper.

The story goes back to HMS Challenger, a former battleship on a mission to survey the ocean floor in 1872, and some strange-looking potato-sized lumps she dredged up from the bottom of the Pacific.

These dark, slightly crumbly stones, smooth on the top, rough on the bottom, later became known as polymetallic nodules.

Were you to find yourself on the bottom of certain parts of the Pacific – especially the Clarion-Clipperton Zone – you would see countless nodules scattered all the way across the seafloor.

The little stony potatoes form over millions of years as minerals accrete around fragments of organic material – a shark’s tooth or a piece of shell – that fall on to the seabed.

What is striking about them, from a geologist’s perspective at least, is just how concentrated those mineral deposits are: nickel, manganese, cobalt and copper, in grades you simply don’t find up on the surface.

The discovery of these nodules was the first hint of the mineral treasure lying beneath the water, enough to satisfy humanity’s needs for raw materials for many, many lifetimes.

One study suggested that there is enough gold on the seafloor for every person on the planet to have 9lb of the stuff, equivalent to $170,000 apiece. Another study suggested that actually getting hold of that gold would cost more than double that, so don’t hold your breath.

Mineral abundance

Still, for a tangible illustration of this mineral abundance, consider the situation with cobalt – one of the world’s scarcer metals and a critical ingredient in modern rechargeable batteries (not to mention steel alloys).

The vast majority of the world’s cobalt reserves are to be found in one of the world’s most unstable countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where conditions in the mines can be notoriously poor.

Nor is cobalt the only important battery metal that poses such questions. We also need lots of nickel for many high- performance battery chemistries, yet much of the world’s nickel is produced in Indonesia, where it often involves the destruction of pristine rainforests and where tailings are routinely dumped into rivers and the sea.

With that in mind, here is one way of seeing the potential of what there is under the sea: as things stand, there are about 25 million tonnes of terrestrial cobalt resources, most of them in the DRC and Zambia. The total amount of cobalt identified under the sea, in those polymetallic nodules and another underwater feature called cobalt-rich crusts, is 120 million tonnes.

There are around 300 million tonnes of terrestrial nickel resources. It is estimated that in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone alone there are around 270 million tonnes of nickel, but given this is simply one part of the Pacific, the total is likely far higher.

Yet if we are to fulfil our promises to eliminate the world’s carbon emissions, humankind will need staggering amounts not just of these exotic battery materials, but – even more so – of copper.

Copper to go into electric cars, copper for the grid, copper for solar panels and the innards of power generators, copper for the thick, long cables taking power down from wind turbines. Nearly everything comes back to the red metal.

However, copper has always been an afterthought when it comes to what lies under the sea, for a couple of reasons.

The first is that we are pretty good at getting copper out of the ground, so up until recently few geologists had given much serious thought to the idea of ‘peak copper’, whereby we reach the limits of what we can or are willing to remove from the surface.

The second is that while there is plenty of copper in those polymetallic nodules – indeed at around 230 million tonnes there is enough copper in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone to keep the entire world supplied for a decade – the numbers are not quite as game changing as for cobalt or nickel.

In part, though, this is because the richest copper reserves are actually to be found somewhere else: in the remains of black smokers, vents where volcanically heated, chemical-rich water billows out from the seabed along submerged mountain ranges like the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

Were you to cut one of those black smokers off, you would find all sorts of materials: iron, zinc, selenium and a crystalline ore called chalcopyrite, which can be up to 20pc copper.

Once the black smoker has become inactive and collapsed, which happens after a few thousand years, it leaves behind some of the richest copper ores in the world.

While we have a pretty good handle on how many polymetallic nodules there probably are on the seafloor, no one has the faintest idea how many of these so-called seafloor massive sulphides there are.

There have been efforts to try to extrapolate their numbers, based on how many black smokers you tend to find up and down the mid-ocean ridges, and they are not especially encouraging. One estimate along those lines suggested that all the world’s seafloor massive sulphides might yield maybe 30 million tonnes of copper and zinc.

But what if they’re wrong? What if they’ve underestimated the prevalence of these sites, not just by a little but by many, many multiples?

Hunting for treasure

That, ultimately, is why Bram and his team have come here to the middle of the ocean to examine a couple of mounds most other geologists couldn’t be bothered with.

They have brought with them an enormous deep-sea drilling rig, one of the few in the world capable of withstanding the pressures and strains of working 3,000 metres beneath sea level. For a month, it drilled deep into the seabed, collecting unusually long rock cores and helping generate seismic surveys of the mounds. The early results, says Bram, “were quite remarkable”.

“The amount of mineral deposits there is astonishing. I think it’s going to completely change our understanding of how much copper there is on the seabed.”

Since the research is still continuing at the time of writing, it is too early to say precisely where this leaves estimates of our

ocean-floor resources. But given this one small spot under the Sargasso Sea – an area excluded from those conventional estimates of sub-sea copper resources – contains tens of millions of tonnes of ores, the chances are they may be way, way out.

“You could easily be looking at 20, 30, 40 times more than those assessments,” says Bram.

That might imply deep-sea copper resources of well over a billion tonnes – a staggering amount, far more than our entire terrestrial reserves. Enough, certainly, to supply the entire world with all its copper for many decades.

Which of course raises the question: what’s the catch?

Journey into the new frontier

The convention centre where the International Seabed Authority (ISA) holds its meetings feels a little like the set of a Roger Moore-era James Bond film. Over there is the line of phone booths where Bond makes his discreet call back to London before confronting Blofeld’s henchmen. There is the plate-glass window, just waiting to be smashed through for an escape, via speedboat, out of Kingston Bay.

The wallpaper is garish, the chairs look like museum pieces from the sixties or seventies and the desks in the cavernous main hall have buttons everywhere: for intercoms, for voting, for ejector seats?

That the place feels a little like a time capsule, undisturbed by the outside world for decades, is quite fitting, for one could say much the same thing about the ISA, the United Nations institution whose job it is to manage the majority of the world’s ocean floor, determining who has the right to those minerals beneath the waves.

The rule about where the ISA’s jurisdiction kicks in is quite simple: any piece of water that is 200 nautical miles beyond any country’s shore qualifies as part of the ‘high seas’ – an area that is, according to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the “common heritage of mankind”.

I know all of this because I was pointedly handed a copy when I arrived at the ISA’s library, from a large bookcase full of identical copies of the convention.

That makes the high seas a sort of diplomatic and economic grey area, which means there is little to stop us using them as a vast communal dustbin (we do) or overfishing them (we do).

So, what happens when people start to try mining them? Can they simply send diggers down and start grinding and blasting?

Are there any limits on extraction or, as with the fishing trade, is this essentially the Wild West? These questions have an added piquancy these days given that submersible technology is now adequate enough to do this stuff.

For a long time, deep-sea mining was seen as a pipe dream. The commercial case is still yet to be proven but no one doubts any longer that it can physically be done.

Indeed, many wonder whether some of the more secretive resource-focused nations – places like China and Russia – are already quietly at it.

All of which puts the ISA in an uncomfortable position, since it is ultimately supposed to be in charge, and the vast majority of known resources – those polymetallic nodules, crusts and smokers – lie under the high seas. This obscure institution is the main thing that stands between the angry end of a deep-sea mining rig and the common heritage of humankind.

Yet when you visit its ramshackle offices adjoining the 1970s convention centre, it hardly feels like the front line of a global race for resources. Instead, it simply feels a bit... empty.

The ISA’s defining goal is that we should all, one way or another, benefit from this journey into the new frontier. If and when extraction finally begins, each country mining in the high seas will have to share its royalties with every other country in the world – so honouring that “common heritage of mankind” clause. Then again, whether we will get there any time soon remains an open question.

For years, mining operators have been watching and waiting from the sidelines as the ISA slowly drafts a set of mining rules. Those rules, whenever they are approved, would represent the effective starting pistol, allowing companies to begin deep-sea mining in the high seas.

For some, the gun can’t fire soon enough. Gerard Barron, who seems to want to style himself as the Indiana Jones of the deep sea – all leather jacket and designer stubble – is a divisive figure, having first cut his teeth on one of the early failed attempts to mine the oceans, through a company called Nautilus.

The ‘Indiana Jones of the deep sea’ Gerard Baron - Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It had planned to extract sulphides and seafloor crusts off the coast of Papua New Guinea, but eventually went bust after relations with the government soured.

Barron is hoping for better things with his next vehicle, which used to be called DeepGreen but was later renamed The Metals Company.

The plan is to mine polymetallic nodules in a patch of the Pacific allotted to the island nation of Nauru. The copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese would, he says, help fuel the energy transition.

Conversations with Barron involve dodging a barrage of dropped names (‘Yes, Elon is interested . . . I told Leo, Hollywood has to get on to this . . . Lewis wanted to do something but F1 aren’t there yet . . .’), but adjust for them and there is undoubtedly something exciting about the dream he is selling.

“This is the last great extraction,” he says. “We need to build batteries, but after this it’s recycling; it’s the circular economy.

“We don’t see ourselves as selling metals; we want to rent them. We want to support brands using recycled metals. Our position is: let’s let the science do the talking.”

To that end, the company has sponsored peer-reviewed research that shows, among other things, that while a kilogram of copper produced in a conventional mine generates 460 kilograms of waste, a kilo of copper produced from polymetallic nodules generates a mere 29 kilograms of waste.

It is a seductive notion: no more big holes in the ground; no more enormous piles of rock burying nearby towns; with ores this concentrated you barely create any tailings at all.

The Metals Company would simply send its autonomous vehicle down to the seabed to vacuum these little nodules and pump them up to the surface – no blasting or digging involved. Indeed, you could make a case that mining copper, or for that matter cobalt or nickel, from the deep sea is the greenest mining of all.

The Metals Company sends autonomous vehicles down to the seabed which haul nodules to the production vessels - The Metals Company

But of course there is a catch here: an enormous catch. Even as Barron is advocating a rapid start to deep-sea mining, aggressively pushing the ISA to publish its rules as quickly as possible, countries around the world are shifting in the opposite direction.

Ecological reverberations

In 2022 Chile, which is also tightening its national regulations on copper mining, called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining until it could be sure about the environmental implications. It was joined by Fiji, Palau and a host of other nations.

French president Emmanuel Macron urged UN members to “create the legal framework to stop high sea mining”.

Given Chile, France and Fiji are all on the ISA’s main policymaking body, its meetings in Jamaica, long dismissed as a footnote in international diplomacy, threaten to become genuinely dramatic events.

There is a real chance deep-sea mining could be effectively banned before it has even begun.

And one can understand the caution. The seafloor is one of the planet’s most pristine habitats, yet we know less about it than nearly any other ecosystem.

One way or another, humankind’s intervention is bound to cause ecological reverberations.

Among areas allotted by the ISA to various governments is a 3,900 square mile section of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge assigned to Poland, which might seem unremarkable were it not for a formation just to the side of a sea mount at its heart: an area known as the Lost City, an extraordinary collection of eerie white chimneys, emerging from the darkness, which are spontaneously creating hydrocarbons – the building blocks of life.

The ISA has designated this extraordinary set of stony cathedral spires – the key to life itself, the only known example on the planet – as a site for deep-sea mining. It is somewhat dumbfounding: not long ago UNESCO, the UN agency charged with safeguarding the world’s wonders, declared that it should be a protected World Heritage site, alongside the Grand Canyon and the Taj Mahal.

Instead, a sister UN agency has turned it into a mining exploration site.

In practice, no one expects Poland to tear down the Lost City; aside from anything else there are no valuable metals in those tall, white towers. And mining companies would argue that sending exploration vehicles into the depths will mean we will likely discover yet more astonishing sites like it.

The race to mine the deep, they say, should actually improve our understanding of these formations and ecosystems. Even so, it is hard not to feel unnerved by this new frontier in mining.

This is an extract from Material World: A Substantial Story of our Past and Future, published by WH Allen at £22.00

