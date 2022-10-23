Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.045

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc's (LON:NFC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.045 on 25th of November. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Next Fifteen Communications Group is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 9.5%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.023 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.129. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Next Fifteen Communications Group's EPS has declined at around 81% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Next Fifteen Communications Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Next Fifteen Communications Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Next Fifteen Communications Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

