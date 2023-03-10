Next in Fashion season 2: Where is finalist Deontré Hancock now?

Netflix

Next in Fashion season 2 spoilers follow.

Next in Fashion returned to Netflix for another season on March 3, where watched twelve budding designers from across the US compete to become the next big name in, you guessed it, fashion.

The contestants faced off in a series of themed challenges – which included crafting with thrifted pieces to making looks worthy of royalty – under the watchful eye of co-hosts and judges Gigi Hadid and Tan France, as well as a star-studded lineup of celebrity guest judges. (Donatella Versace?!)

Whoever came out on top would get the chance to debut their collection on Rent the Runway and win a life-changing cash prize of $200,000.

Netflix

After nine episodes of designing and sewing visionary outfits, Bao Tranchi, Deontré Hancock and Nigel Xavier progressed to the final. This time, the trio had to debut a cohesive collection of not one, not two, but eight looks on the final Next in Fashion runway



Bao created a series of her signature body-hugging looks and Deontré unveiled some of his iconic puffer jackets, but it was Atlanta-based designer Nigel's Woodstock-inspired collection that impressed the judges the most, and he sewed up the competition with a cherry (or an oversized bucket hat?) on top.

Nigel may have won, but Bao and Deontré's careers are also sure to skyrocket.

So, what's Deontré been up to since the final?

Where is Deontré Hancock now?

Netflix





Since the Next in Fashion season-two finale, Deontré has hosted a Culture + Diversity panel in Atlanta with his co-stars Nigel, Desyrée Nicole and Amari Carter, where some new collections and work from the designer's were on display.

Deontré is the CEO and Design Director of Hoodlvm – a clothing line known for oversized menswear clothing and diverse styles – and, since filming wrapped, he's had some of his clothing strut down the runways of New York City. The designer's creations made it to New York Fashion Week last year, so this isn't entirely out of the ordinary for him.

Story continues

Aside from continuing to showcase his creations across the country and promote his brand, Deontré hasn't been up to much else since the the show ended (that we know of). It's still early days, though, so we'll make sure to update you as soon we know more.

Deontré, who was born and raised in Washington, is a self-taught designer with a lifelong love for fashion (via Tudum). Seeing his parents "dress up for church on Sundays and date nights" from an early age made him to pay close attention to clothing and his own personal style.

Netflix

The designer developed an early love for street wear, drawing inspiration from "fashion trends in the surrounding area" and what he saw "everyone wearing at school."

He does, however, always "put [his] spin" on things, which is unsurprising given he's best known for his exaggerated menswear looks and trademark puffer jackets, which have brought him "a lot of recognition in [his] career.

Since 2014, Deontré has also organised a number of independently funded fashion events in Washington, DC, including an annual showcase.

Next in Fashion seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix.





You Might Also Like