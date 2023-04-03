When is the next F1 race? Four-week gap until Azerbaijan Grand Prix explained

Formula One is just beginning a four-week gap between races with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix not scheduled until April 30.

The next F1 race comes after an unusually long wait on the 2023 calendar, although that is not particularly of the sport’s bosses’ choosing.

Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix was the third race of the season, and the second to be won by Max Verstappen, and was initially due to give way to a two-week break.

The Chinese Grand Prix featured on the preliminary 2023 schedule, to take place on April 16.

However, for the fourth year in a row, the race was cancelled due to ongoing Covid restrictions surrounding entry to Shanghai. It is still hoped the race will return in 2024.

Potential venues were reportedly considered to replace the grand prix, including Estoril in Portugal and Istanbul in Turkey.

But F1 decided not to go with an alternative, leaving the weekend empty and the year’s schedule at a still-record 23 races.

When is the next F1 race?

The fourth race of the 2023 season will take place on Sunday, April 30 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It is scheduled to begin at 12pm BST.