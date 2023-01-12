Wayne Rooney - Next Everton manager: Five men who could take over if Frank Lampard is sacked - Alex Brandon/AP

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri says manager Frank Lampard retains his faith but has warned the club’s perilous league position ‘must improve’.

In an open letter written to the Merseyside club’s fan forum, Moshiri also backed his board of directors, despite calls for wholesale changes to the Goodison hierarchy by a section of the club’s fans, some of whom a planning a sit-down protest against how Everton is run after this weekend’s fixture with Southampton.

“I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our director of football and our board of directors,” wrote Moshiri. “That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building – and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”

Lampard said last week he did not want or need a vote of confidence from Moshiri. Moshiri’s remarks are not exactly a ringing endorsement, although Lampard will welcome any form of public backing given the silence which followed last week’s 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison, a result which plunged Everton into the bottom three. Lampard is also experienced enough to know it is wise to be wary about how long he has to turn the situation around.

Moshiri has offered more support to previous managers, only to sack them soon after. In January, 2019, Moshiri said he would stand by manager Marco Silva, for the ‘long-term’ telling the club’s AGM: “We did our homework and put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him. He has our total support.” The Portuguese coach was sacked the following season.

Rafael Benítez’s vote of confidence rang hollow much sooner. Asked on December 2, 2021 whether he still supported Benítez, Moshiri said: “Yes. Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. I have no doubt that we will have a strong second-half to the season.” Benítez did not last beyond the following January.

There is no doubt that Everton have been a troubled club in recent years but remain an attractive proposition for coaches. These are some of the contenders should Lampard lose his job.

Sean Dyche

Out of work since he was sacked by Burnley in April 2022 after nine and a half years. Has been content with media work and time away from football with his family. But must surely be keen to make a return to management and Everton could represent his best opportunity. James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil played under him at Turf Moor. The physical presence of Amadou Onana in midfield and the aerial prowess of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, when fully fit, appear to be an ideal match for Dyche. His style of football is not the easiest on the eye but it is effective and with Everton in a relegation battle, needs must.

Wayne Rooney

The local hero returns? The emotional pull could lead to Everton’s desperate and unpopular owners looking to Rooney. After working miracles at financially stricken Derby County, the 37-year-old left his young family in Liverpool to test himself in the MLS at DC United, where he spent two years as a player. Last season, DC finished eighth and failed to reach the playoffs so Rooney will be under pressure to improve on that result. But the pressure to keep his boyhood club in the Premier League would be another level to that. Would it be wise for him at this stage of his managerial career to get tangled with a club in such disarray?

Roberto Martínez

Another manager out of work and the Spaniard’s stock is not the highest after his Belgium team flopped miserably at the World Cup. Martínez was unable to get a tune out of talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in major tournaments so what will he do with Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Tom Davies? Defensive frailties led to the end of his previous spell at Goodison in 2016. Has not been in club management since then but there is a sense of unfinished business at Everton. If he were approached, he would not turn down the chance to work in the Premier League again.

Thomas Frank

Right now, it would seem crazy for Frank to even consider leaving Brentford, where he has done a magnificent job. He is pound for pound one of the best managers in the league and very recently signed a new contract. Nevertheless, Everton may feel it would be silly not to make an approach and see whether they can tempt him to Goodison. With proper backing from the board, Frank has all the attributes to keep Everton safe and revitalise their fortunes.

Marcelo Bielsa

Perhaps a little bit of chaos is what Everton need to spark them into life and Bielsa could be the man to bring it. He will always be a beloved figure at Leeds despite the way it ended last year and he was strongly linked with Bournemouth before Gary O’Neil got the full-time job, which suggests his time in England is not over. His high-intensity style is best implemented with a full pre-season but there is no doubt that some of the current squad could do with showing the effort and commitment he demands from players.

Other contenders

Duncan Ferguson is another former players whose appointment might prove popular with supporters. He has twice been caretaker manager at Goodison Park. Nuno Espirito Santo has held talks about taking over at Everton during previous searches for a new manager. Ange Postecoglou, the current Celtic manager, and Brendan Rodgers, who is in charge of Leicester City, may also come into the reckoning, alongside Thomas Frank, who is manager of Brentford. While among the out-of-work managers in world football are Mauricio Pochettino, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel.