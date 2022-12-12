Next England manager: Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino among contenders if Gareth Southgate quits

Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager is uncertain after their heartbreaking World Cup exit.

The Three Lions saw their latest impressive major tournament campaign halted at the quarter-final stage in Qatar on Saturday night, with captain Harry Kane missing a crucial late penalty in an agonising 2-1 defeat by holders France.

Though still under contract until 2024, Southgate says he will now take time to reflect and review his future, having clearly been stung by the fierce criticism he received for England’s poor form between competitions, notably their dire Nations League campaign and the mutiny at Molineux earlier this year.

If Southgate were to walk away in the weeks ahead, there would surely be no shortage of contenders queuing up for what has become a very attractive position at Wembley - if you can handle the inevitable pressure and scrutiny that comes with the role.

Here, Nizaar Kinsella looks at four potential candidates if Southgate were to stand down as England boss.

Thomas Tuchel

The former Chelsea head coach is keen on the England job if Gareth Southgate leaves. Tuchel proved himself as an expert in knockout football when he led the Blues to the Champions League in 2021. He is back in Germany after being sacked by Chelsea in September but is open to a swift return to England. Appointing a German to take charge of England for Euro 2024 in Germany would be a bold call from the FA.

Thomas Tuchel is open to returning to England after being sacked by Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino has said publicly he is open to becoming England manager. The former Tottenham boss already has a relationship with FA technical director John McDermott, who will be tasked with recommending Southgate’s successor should he step down. The Argentine is looking to return to management after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July and is well known to some England players. Like Tuchel, his nationality might be an issue.

Brendan Rodgers

The Leicester manager has admirers at the FA. Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup in 2021 and has turned things around at the King Power Stadium after being on the brink of the sack earlier this season. McDermott is an admirer of Rodgers and is reported to have recommended him to Spurs in the past. He would not be cheap for the FA, though, and it is reported Leicester would be due £8million in compensation.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admirers within the FA (Getty Images)

Steve Holland

Southgate’s assistant could be the best English candidate. Holland would offer the FA continuity with only 18 months until Euro 2024. Whether he would want to step up to become boss is unknown and his only experience of being a manager was a short stint in charge of Crewe in 2007. But he was hugely successful working at Chelsea under a host of managers, including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.