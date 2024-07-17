What next for England? Inside the FA’s process to replace Gareth Southgate

The Football Association had a plan in place for Gareth Southgate’s departure months before Euro 2024, since it was widely expected, and there is a view in football that managers like Graham Potter have turned down other jobs in anticipation. But the reality of making decisions can be very different from the build-up.

The FA are now in that classic bind that comes with these situations where you’re replacing a figure so associated with a high-profile job. There’s what they can do, what they want to do and what they should do. Those aren’t necessarily all the same thing.

There is one priority that feels progressive but may prompt greater debate. The FA want a manager that has an appreciation for the culture of the English national team rather than just being English. Understanding the role is more important than nationality or even CV.

There is, of course, a strong argument that the coach of major national teams should be from those countries, since it is in keeping with the spirit of the international game, while also promoting that country’s football culture. It is probably telling that Greece are the only national team to have won a World Cup or European Championships with a foreign manager – German Otto Rehhagel in 2004.

That isn’t an argument for England to have right now, though, as the wider game evolves. Those aren’t the rules and, if you are serious about victory, there is probably no point in limiting yourself.

It is why the priority of appreciating the English team’s culture is so important and nuanced. That condition allows a more expansive scope but also limits the temptation for a “big name” and a modern equivalent of Fabio Capello. The Italian had the standing withing football for the job but not the understanding.

Foreign coaches to win major men’s tournaments

Jose Lago Millan (Spanish) - Argentina, Copa America 1927

Jack Greenwell (English) - Peru, Copa America 1939

Dani Alvim (Brazilian) - Bolivia, Copa America 1964

Otto Rehhagel (German) - Greece, Euro 2004

Jorge Sampaoli (Argentine) - Chile, Copa America 2015

Juan Antonio Pizzi (Spanish) - Chile, Copa America 2016

12 times in Asian Cup

18 times in African Cup of Nations

It points to what England’s greatest priority should be. That is someone who can evolve Southgate’s approach to something more expansive, so as to amplify the quality of the players but also maintain the chemistry that ensures such an approach can be properly applied. England don’t want to lose something crucial in pursuit of victory.

England want to avoid another Fabio Capello situation (PA Archive)

This was something that was always overlooked with Southgate, in many of the criticisms of his tactics. He made up for a lot of shortcomings by completing everything else around the camp. The squad felt like a club group, which fostered a good spirit and a resolve – valuable traits at international level. By contrast, Capello illustrated that it’s not much worth having the tactics and stature if the players aren’t in the right frame of mind to play to their best for you. Southgate’s approach went much further. It now needs those final details, but from someone that fits.

Such conditions also point to something that is much more important than it ever was in such roles, which is the difference between the club game and international game. That is no longer just a question of limited time spent with groups and the contrasting intensity of summer tournaments. It is now evolving into almost a different branch of football tactics.

The club game is so integrated and concentrated that it is going down routes that countries simply can’t. The international game is consequently much less homogenised and involves many more hybrid systems. That was initially out of necessity but has developed into real intent. The clearest example are the world champions, Argentina. They have developed a middle ground between the “tournament ball” of Southgate and Didier Deschamps, and some of the football principles of “ideology” teams like Spain. This is most evident in pressing approaches.

England must appoint someone who gets this, especially as this brilliant generation of talent haven’t quite grown up with every team playing one idea as the Spanish do. It is one of a few reasons why Eddie Howe is considered a strong candidate, to go with the fact there would at least be a preference for someone English. The current Newcastle United manager has displayed that sort of tactical nuance, especially in adding Diego Simeone’s approach to his previously expansive style.

Eddie Howe’s tactical nuance could make him an ideal candidate for the job (PA Wire)

The spotlight that has come from agreeing to be a figurehead for a sportswashing project might also offer some preparation for the different scrutiny that comes with England, even if there were criticisms for how he handled early questions.

This is experience the other main English candidate, in Potter, doesn’t have. Potter would probably complete the team tactically but how well would he manage everything else around it? He struggled under the glare of Chelsea. And while many might insist the modern Chelsea is a basketcase, well, look at the circus around England... It is why this matters, and why someone like Gary O’Neil is little more than an outsider now. It even got to Southgate at the end, as his repeated references around “ridicule” at Euro 2024 illustrated. It can crush those who aren’t ready.

Some who know Mauricio Pochettino believe he could get too defensive in that situation, which may mean he is not best suited. His Argentine nationality may also bring a whole other scale of discussion given the history of the two countries. At the same time, Pochettino has exactly the type of understanding of the job that FA figures talk about, given that he supplied so many of Southgate’s young players through the Tottenham Hotspur teams of 2016-19.

Mauricio Pochettino is in the frame, although has his flaws (PA Wire)

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to want it, having immediately dismissed the USA offer, while it is obviously too soon to even consider Pep Guardiola. Some close to the situation have broached that Lee Carsley could work as an interim before approaching Guardiola next year. The Manchester City manager may not even have reservations since he identifies as Catalan rather than Spanish. He has no ambition to manage Spain but does want to eventually try international football, having previously spoken about coaching Brazil.

Then there’s the man almost dismissed there as a mere interim. Carsley, however, has long been seen as a potential successor to Southgate. He could even follow the same path, having come up from the under-21s. He is certainly highly rated, particularly after winning the European Championship. Many in English football insist he turned down Ireland, who he played for as a dual nationality, due to the promise of eventually moving into the senior role.

While an obvious caveat is the lack of club experience, this international path is precisely what the European champions have specialised in. Luis De La Fuente came up through Spain’s underage teams, and it made a difference at Euro 2024 given how well he knew many of the players. This may be an increasing way forward for international sides. It also touches on exactly that split between the club and international game. They are now different jobs.

England, however, should concentrate on largely keeping on the same path. This appointment should be about continuing and evolving Southgate’s work, rather than changing it.