When is the next El Clasico? The dates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2018-19 fixtures

The 2018-19 La Liga season marks the first after Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move from Real Madrid to Juventus, and is the beginning of a new era for the Spanish league.

Lionel Messi's legendary Liga rivalry with the Portugal international has now ended - in Spain at least - and the door is now open for a new contender to step through.

Encounters between Barcelona and Real Madrid usually make for a thrilling spectacle, but when will the next Clasico take place?

Goal brings you all the information, such as when, where and how to watch.

When is the next Clasico?

The first Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid was played on October 28.

Interestingly, not only did the game not feature Ronaldo, but it was bereft of Messi as well after the Barca captain suffered a fractured arm in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Upcoming Clasico games:

Date Game Venue Competition Feb 6 Barcelona v Real Madrid Camp Nou Copa del Rey Feb 27/28 Real Madrid v Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu Copa del Rey Mar 2 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu La Liga

The next Clasico will take place during the Copa del Rey semi-finals after the two sides were drawn against each other. The first leg will be played at Camp Nou on February 6 and the second leg will take place during the final week of February at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid will be out for revenge after being humiliated 5-1 at Camp Nou in the last year's meeting between the teams - which marked Julen Lopetegui's last game as Los Blancos boss.

How can UK viewers watch El Clasico?

Gareth Bale Real Madrid 19082018

Eleven Sports are the official holders to the TV rights to La Liga matches in the UK and Ireland , securing an exclusive three-year deal after beating out BT Sport.

Fans are able to watch La Liga matches online via Eleven's streaming platform as well on their Facebook page, through iOS mobile and tablet apps (available from the Apple Store) and Android mobile (available from the Google Play store).