What’s Next for Chris D’Elia’s Films After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Even though Chris D’Elia was dropped by CAA and Three Arts Management this week after multiple women accused him of predatory online behavior when they were minors, the actor and comedian still has three completed films in the pipeline. D’Elia next stars alongside Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” the already-wrapped follow-up to the auteur’s 2004 zombie remake “Dawn of the Dead.” Netflix, the film’s distributor, declined to comment on the film’s status — but it seems unlikely that the streamer would go back into production to recast D’Elia’s role. The comedian also has a supporting role in “Life in a Year,” a romantic drama starring Jaden Smith as a 17-year-old boy who learns his girlfriend is dying and plans to give her their entire life together in the year she has left. The film, which also stars Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long, was shot in 2017. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the film was set up at Sony but has not been active at the studio for quite some time and has no release date. (The studio ended its partnership with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment in...

