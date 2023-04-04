Next Chelsea manager: Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique contacted over job with up to SEVEN names in frame

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique over the vacant managerial post at Stamford Bridge.

The duo are two of five to seven potential new coaches being lined up to replace Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday.

Nagelsmann was already understood to be interested in the job and he has now received a call. The 35-year-old was sacked by Bayern Munich less than a fortnight ago and was planning a break from football. He also prefers to join Chelsea rather than Tottenham.

Enrique would be ready to join Chelsea straightaway and is keen to be interviewed. He was recently sacked by Spain after a disappointing World Cup but previously won the treble at Barcelona. The former Roma coach speaks English and wants to move to a top Premier League club.

Chelsea will take their time to appoint the right coach and are planning to contact at least five potential options. Mauricio Pochettino is braced for contact, along with Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is set to stay on the south coast, however and won’t follow predecessor Potter in making the move from the Amex to Chelsea.