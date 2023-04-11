Next Chelsea manager: Cesar Azpilicueta has made clear who he wants as new permanent boss

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heavily hinted at his preferred candidate to become the Blues new manager.

Azpilicueta is remarkably playing under his fourth manager of the season at Stamford Bridge, with former player - and sacked manager - Frank Lampard returning in a caretaker role for the remainder of the season after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were sacked and acting head coach Bruno Saltor bowed out after one game.

The interim appointment is to allow Chelsea to take their time identifying the best candidate for the permanent role, with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann the frontrunners.

Enrique has already had talks over the job, impressing over the phone before flying in for face-to-face discussions, and Azpilicueta name-checked the former Spain head coach when asked for his preferred choice.

"There are parts [of the club] who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club," he told Spanish outlet EFE. "We will see what happens.

Asked if he would like Enrique at Stamford Bridge, Azpilicueta replied: "My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach."