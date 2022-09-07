Next Chelsea manager: Candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel

Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
Brighton manager Graham Potter is among the candidates (Getty Images)
Brighton manager Graham Potter is among the candidates (Getty Images)

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

A statement from the club read: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

The news comes as a major shock around the Premier League, with Tuchel leading Chelsea to the Champions League title a little over a year ago. Tuchel will leave big shoes to fill, as well as a squad that saw over £250m of investment during the transfer window.

Chelsea and their new ownership group led by Todd Boehly have made a strong statement and said they will move swiftly to appoint a new coach, but who could replace Tuchel at Stamford Bridge?

Graham Potter

The Brighton manager will be among the favourites after the club’s good start to the season. Potter has caught the eye with Brighton’s style of play and is regarded as an impressive young coach, but the Chelsea job would be a significant step up.

Mauricio Pochettino

The former Tottenham manager was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and is without a club.

His record of improving players, showcased during his time at Tottenham, could fit with the Chelsea ownership’s long-term plan of developing young talent.

Pochettino was sacked by PSG and then overlooked as Manchester United opted for Erik ten Hag (AFP via Getty Images)
Pochettino was sacked by PSG and then overlooked as Manchester United opted for Erik ten Hag (AFP via Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane

The former Real Madrid manager was linked with the PSG job following Pochetttino’s departure and has still not taken up a role elsewhere after leaving the Bernabeu at the end of his second spell in 2021.

Zidane has one of the most impressive managerial CVs around after winning three Champions League titles in a row at Real Madrid, but Chelsea may want a project manager.

Zidane has only ever managed Real Madrid but has an excellent record (AFP via Getty Images)
Zidane has only ever managed Real Madrid but has an excellent record (AFP via Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers

The Leicester manager was a candidate to replace Frank Lampard before Tuchel’s appointment early in 2021 and appears unhappy at the King Power after the club’s poor transfer window.

Even though Leicester are bottom of the Premier League, Rodgers - who is a former Chelsea coach - remains highly regarded and the Foxes beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup during Tuchel’s first season.

Jose Mourinho

Sacked by Chelsea midway through the 2015-16 season, as the club’s title defence spectacularly imploded, Mourinho is still a club legend despite since taking up jobs at Manchester United and Tottenham. Could a third spell at Chelsea happen?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Adriana Leon scores twice to lead Canada past Australia in women's soccer friendly

    SYDNEY, Australia — Mission accomplished for Bev Priestman after two straight wins in Australia in Canada's first step on the road to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite missing her entire backline, the Canada coach saw her seventh-ranked side concede just one goal with defenders Bianca St-Georges and Jade Rose making the most of playing time. Priestman deployed a new 4-2-3-1 formation with Manchester United forward Adriana Leon accounting for all the goals in 1-0 and 2-1 victories over the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Defenceman Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Ottawa Senators after career season

    OTTAWA — Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. The US$900,000 contract is for the 2022-23 season. Brannstrom, 23, hit new career highs in assists (14), points (14) penalty minutes (30) and games (53) with the Senators last season. He also played in nine games for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. “Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre D

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career