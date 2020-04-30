The Next Chapter in the COVID Story: A new global economy where knowledge becomes our most precious national resource

VANCOUVER and MONTREAL, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - We are seeing the road maps being rolled out, province by province, on how to re-open the economy post COVID-19 – and we all know that there is a lot riding on our country and economy emerging from this crisis with strength and durability.

Logo: adMare BioInnovations (CNW Group/adMare BioInnovations)

Gordon McCauley, President and CEO of adMare BioInnovations is available to speak on a path forward for the Canadian economy.

His argument is that Canadian research strength is an unappreciated innovative element of our economy.

Canadian researchers and businesspeople alike are rapidly collaborating to innovate and re-tool across borders to bring much-needed new diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and other products to this COVID world

Our national life sciences ecosystem is a vital part of not only developing these new products to address the virus, but in reviving our economy for the long-term

Key to driving Canadians' future health and economy is securing not only domestic supply, but more critically, securing and exploiting our own domestic knowledge base

This means putting a laser-like focus on developing Canadian knowledge-driven talent, and ensuring our ability to translate research into innovation here in Canada – all while connecting with global capital and global markets.

Given how different this 'next normal' will be from anything we have known before, we had better spend considerable energy thinking through the long-term changes that will make it sustainable.

Gordon is a compelling speaker and an accomplished life sciences investor and executive with vast knowledge of the global life sciences industry. His bio is available at https://www.admarebio.com/people/gordon-c-mccauley/.

