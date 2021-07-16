Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Chris Livingston

There are few better players in high school basketball right now at combing skills on the court and otherworldly athleticism than Chris Livingston.

The powerful perimeter player from Akron — home of LeBron James — has been viewed as one of the top five prospects in the 2022 class for as long as national sites have been ranking that group, and he remains one of the very best players in the country. Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game last season and was named a first-team junior All-American by MaxPreps.com.

CHRIS LIVINGSTON

Guard/forward | Akron, Ohio

6-foot-6, 210 pounds

247Sports: No. 6 overall

Rivals.com: No. 4 overall

ESPN.com: No. 5 overall

Livingston was one of the first recruits from the 2022 class to land a scholarship offer from Kentucky, which has continued to shower him with attention going into his senior season.

To open the first July evaluation period in two years, John Calipari made it a point to grab a front-row seat for Livingston’s opening game on the Adidas circuit, making the five-star wing the first player that Calipari watched in that all-important recruiting month.

UK also hosted Livingston and his family for an official visit in June, one of two such trips — along with an official visit to Kansas — after the NCAA lifted is COVID-19-related travel restrictions June 1, allowing players to visit college campuses for the first time in more than a year.

Livingston’s extended family includes an aunt, Lisa Livingston, who ran track and field for UK in the 1990s and still lives in Lexington. The star recruit and the rest of his family also spoke highly of Kentucky’s coaching staff and their time spent together on that visit after the trip.

Following the July recruiting period, Livingston said he has more official visits set up for Memphis, Georgetown and Tennessee State, with other colleges likely to keep pursuing him.

There’s also a chance that Livingston goes straight from high school to the pros, telling the Herald-Leader this summer that he has been in contact with the G League and the Australian-based National Basketball League.

Story continues

Quotable

“What separated him early as a prospect is he’s always been extremely mature physically. He stands about 6-foot-6, and he’s just an absolutely explosive athlete. He’s strong. He’s physical. And when he’s attacking downhill — given that athleticism and strength — he’s a force to try to stop. But he’s more than just a slasher. He can also make shots. So he is a three-level scorer and can be a really, really good defender when he gets locked in and engaged on that end. As well as a positional rebounder. He’s just very naturally talented, and there aren’t many better athletes at the high school level.”—247Sports analyst Travis Branham





Crystal Ball

Memphis has picked up some predictions on Livingston’s Rivals.com FutureCast page, but there were no picks at all on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page going into the summer.