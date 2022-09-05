What next for Boris Johnson? Westminster will be watching his every move

Boris Johnson's next moves will be closely scrutinised - Joe Giddens/Reuters

While much has changed throughout Boris Johnson’s 21 years in front-line politics, he has remained a figure who is almost impossible to second-guess.

The bruising leadership contest of 2016 and his resignation from Theresa May’s Cabinet in 2018 both saw him written off as a prospective prime minister, only for him to enter No 10 just over a year after leaving the front bench.

The end of his tenure was to prove equally tumultuous, coming barely a month after he appeared to secure his short-term future by surviving a vote of no confidence.

But what does the future hold for him? While he has suddenly found himself a Tory backbencher before, this time it is not by choice. It is telling that his immediate predecessors – also forced out before they would have wanted to depart – have taken two very different paths.

David Cameron stepped aside as the MP for Witney to quit Westminster altogether just two months after the end of his premiership. Theresa May, on the other hand, has stayed to focus her energies largely on her Maidenhead constituents - save, of course, for the odd withering speech about Mr Johnson.

With this in mind, he will have to decide whether he stays on and seeks to shape the direction of his party from within – which would likely be from the back benches – or sets his sights on other seas.

Should he remain an MP, he would nonetheless have no qualms about taking on other pursuits. During his early days in Parliament he edited The Spectator, and a return to journalism would be among his options.

Starting as a graduate trainee at The Times before joining The Telegraph, he would become one of this newspaper’s most prominent columnists until his election as Tory leader in 2019.

And back in 2015, Mr Johnson signed a deal worth £500,000 with the publisher Hodder and Stoughton to write a biography of William Shakespeare.

This came a year after The Churchill Factor, Mr Johnson’s first biography that looked at the life of the wartime leader and his biggest personal political idol.

In whatever capacity, he will no doubt be keen to return to writing. And not since Margaret Thatcher will the words of a former prime minister be picked over more.

All of his writing will be examined closely with a view to what he is saying both directly and indirectly about the big issues of the day, or where the government is getting it right or wrong.

And somewhat worryingly for his successor, Mr Johnson’s comments in his columns were – more often than not – newsworthy in and of themselves. He will also be free to tweet, give interviews and make after-dinner speeches at his leisure.

The speaking market is particularly lucrative for a figure so flamboyant in his prose, and doubtless with no shortage of stories and anecdotes from his three highly eventful years at the height of power.

Aside from her work as an MP, Mrs May earned £1.1million between December 2019 and March 2021 from a wide range of speaking engagements. Mr Johnson will doubtless be tempted to follow suit.

On the political front, some speculation in Westminster suggests he could be appointed as a special envoy to Ukraine.

The outgoing prime minister has struck up a close friendship with Volodymyr Zelensky, the war-torn country’s president, and considers British support for the Ukrainian people one of his crowning achievements.

Aside from what would be a largely symbolic position, questions prevail about whether Mr Johnson will ever again sit around the Cabinet table, hold a major government position, or even walk back through the doors of No 10.

The circumstances of his departure suggest this is a pipe dream. No prime minister was ever going to survive the simultaneous departures of their health secretary and chancellor, both of whom cited Mr Johnson’s personal conduct in office when giving their reasons.

And the 62 resignations suffered by his government were historic, coming after a series of scandals in which Downing Street’s handling of serious sexual assault allegations came as a final straw.

His personal approval rating, which seemed unassailable at the height of the pandemic, plummeted to an all-time low during partygate and has remained in negative territory ever since.

Mr Johnson has, of course, bounced back before. Among the grassroots, his forced exit is a palace coup and a betrayal of what millions voted for as swathes of England turned blue for the first time in 2019.

Little wonder thousands of Conservative supporters signed a petition wanting a vote on whether to accept Mr Johnson’s resignation, with the clear intention of keeping him in post.

Liz Truss has not ruled out reappointing him to her Cabinet. On the campaign trail, it was notable how she talked up his “fantastic job” as prime minister.

It would hardly signify the clean break Ms Truss has promised in other aspects of her agenda, but could she present an olive branch to her predecessor? And what, if any, ministerial role would he settle for?

Speaking last week on a farewell tour of Britain, intended as a victory lap to mark the past three years, Mr Johnson himself was coy on what the future holds.

“I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician,” he said while on visit to the launch of a £5 billion superfast internet project last week.

But deep down, Mr Johnson will know both his party and country will be watching his moves beyond Downing Street very closely indeed.