Next Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel

Chris Woakes was instrumental in England three-wicket win over Australia at Headingley - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Chris Woakes was overcome by emotion in the wake of his first match-winning contribution in a decade of Ashes cricket, admitting that he feared his Test career was over in a long absence from the side.

Woakes, 34, had not played a Test since March last year, before the Bazball revolution, and had played just one Test in England – where he is so much more effective than overseas – since a strong summer in 2020.

But, partly to balance England’s side when Ben Stokes could not bowl, he was recalled at Headingley, where he picked up six vital wickets – all of them of players in Australia’s top seven – before keeping his composure in making an unbeaten 32 to guide his team to victory. Woakes made his Test debut as far as back as the 2013 Ashes, but this was his most complete performance against Australia.

A knee injury kept Woakes out of the first summer under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, before England preferred to use him in white-ball cricket this winter. But he made a point of turning down IPL riches to play for Warwickshire in the County Championship, a move he is delighted with now.

“It’s hard, it’s quite emotional actually,” he said. “You sometimes think the ship has sailed, of course you do. Especially when the team is going so well last summer and I wasn’t involved, obviously I had injuries and stuff. You do wonder whether that ship has sailed. But I made a big decision at the start of summer not to go to India and, you know, it’s days like I had at Headingley make that sort of decision pay off, comfortably.”

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s Test, although it was the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am (BST), and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P40 W7 L18 D15

Headingley P26 W9 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned into the Edgbaston Test than any other in Sky’s history, with the peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the figures for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes marshalled an extraordinary England heist.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package and shows Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remainder of the summer with a serious shoulder injury sustained during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. It is the third serious shoulder injury of his career, although the previous two have been to his left shoulder. The latest injury will require surgery.

Pope’s injury has been a partial factor in a rejigged England XI at Headingley. Harry Brook was promoted to No 3, while Moeen Ali to offer a spin option and lower-order batting. Elsewhere, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood returned, with Josh Tongue and James Anderson left out having played the second Test at Lord’s.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

For the fourth Test Australia are likely to recall Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland, but could consider Michael Neser, who has been released from the squad to get match practice with Glamorgan in the County Championship this week.

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes with a calf tear but Cameron Green should have recovered from a hamstring strain in time for the fourth Test.

Australia squad for third Ashes Test

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

What are the players saying?

Woakes was named in an unchanged England squad on Tuesday, and shapes as a key player for the final two games, starting at Old Trafford next Wednesday, especially if Stokes continues to be unable to bowl. The likeliest change to England’s team is James Anderson for Ollie Robinson, who has a back spasm.

Woakes joked that, by carving the winning runs through the off-side, he experienced “a tiny bit” of what Stokes felt at Headingley in 2019, when he made an unforgettable 135 not out to carry England to victory. “It doesn’t get any better than that, I don’t think,” he reflected. “The feeling of that roar, the Western Terrace going mad.”

Woakes believes there is belief that England can come back from 2-0 down to win the series.

“It’s always been there, in that dressing room the belief is we can win 3-2,” he said. “You don’t want to look too far ahead, you have to play what’s in front of you, each ball, each day, each session, each Test match as it comes. I’d imagine when you’re so close to getting something, the harder it gets, and I’m sure the Aussies will be feeling that now.

“Once you get so close to something, it’s actually hard to get that over the line, isn’t it. We’ve got turn up in Manchester and put in another performance. They’re a bloody good side, they’re an extremely good side. We’re going to have to be at our best to beat them again.”

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however, because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.