Next Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel for Test series

Ben Stokes (right) and Pat Cummins did not appear to be at loggerheads during the presentation at the end of the Lord's Test - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England captain Ben Stokes’ swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes test at Lord’s by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day to take a 2-0 lead in the five-test series.

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

But with 70 runs needed for victory, he skied Josh Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had earlier riled him by stumping Bairstow for 10 after the batsman left his crease at the end of an over.

The crowd booed loudly and Stokes responded by striking three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at lunch with England needing another 128 to level the series.

Ben Duckett earlier contributed a polished 83, sharing an excellent partnership of 132 with Stokes to drag England back into the match after they had slumped to 45-4 on Saturday.

After two pulsating matches, Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

First Test , Edgbaston, Birmingham – June 16-20 (Australia won by two wickets)

Second Test , Lord’s, London – June 28-July 2 (Australia won by 43 runs)

Third Test , Headingley, Leeds – July 6-10

Fourth Test , Old Trafford, Manchester – July 19-23

Fifth Test, The Oval, London – July 27-31

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s test, although it was the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am (BST), and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P39 W7 L17 D15

Headingley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned into the Edgbaston Test than any other in Sky’s history, with the peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the figures for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes marshalled an extraordinary England heist.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package and shows Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia squad for first two Tests

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a serious calf tear.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England made a surprise selection for Lord’s by picking Josh Tongue over Moeen Ali.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however, because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.

