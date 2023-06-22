Next Ashes Test 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel

The partnership between Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins means Australia are 1-0 up in the five-Test series - GETTY IMAGES

Australia lead the Ashes 1-0 after a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston. Set 281 to win, the final day of the first Test was in the balance until a ninth-wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon carried Australia home.

No team has won the Ashes after losing the first Test since England in the extraordinary summer of 2005, but Ben Stokes is confident that his team can still win this series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a bit early to say the Ashes are slipping away after one game,” he said. “There are still four more. Keep following us and we will keep trying to do what we do. I will encourage the players to play with a smile on their face and enjoy every moment.

“There are four more to go. That’s what I’ll be saying: ‘Take the hurt from this one and use it in the next one.’”

Stokes insisted, however, that he did not regret his first-innings declaration, when Joe Root was flying and his team had 393 on the board.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’d seen that as an opportunity to pounce on Australia. No opening batsman likes to go out for 20 minutes at the end of the day. I sensed an opportunity to potentially take two wickets and start day two really on top. But who knows how it could have worked out – Joe could have been run out and Jimmy Anderson too.”

England have concerns ahead of the second Test at Lord’s. Moeen Ali was able to play only a limited part with the ball on his return to Test cricket because of a badly-blistered finger that will require careful management if he is to be fit for Lord’s. Jonny Bairstow had an untidy Test with the gloves, while Jimmy Anderson was not Stokes’ go-to man on the final day of the Edgbaston defeat.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

First Test , Edgbaston, Birmingham – June 16-20 (Australia win by two wickets)

Second Test , Lord’s, London – June 28-July 2

Third Test , Headingley, Leeds – July 6-10

Fourth Test , Old Trafford, Manchester – July 19-23

Fifth Test, The Oval, London – July 27-31

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s test, although it is the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am BST, and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P37 W7 L15 D15

Headingley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned into the Edgbaston Test than any other in Sky’s history, with the peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the figures for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes marshalled an extraordinary England heist.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package and shows Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

Story continues

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia squad for first two Tests

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

What the captains said about the first Test

Ben Stokes insists his methodology will not change despite defeat in the first Test.

“A loss is a loss,” he said. “Losing hurts regardless of what you have done, winning is always a great feeling but we’re going to keep coming at Australia in the way that we did, we are going to keep making moves when we feel the time is right and if we end up on the wrong side of results in games that go down to the wire like this, there won’t be too much to complain about.

“It’s obviously devastating to be on the losing end of that, going down to the wire with the emotions of that whole day... to get to the end there, eight down with 50 to win you’re thinking we’re just one wicket away but you can never count Australia out.

“If we’d not kept people on the edge of their seats throughout. Hopefully we have managed to attract the attention of more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashes for the next four games.

“Pat [Cummins] has dug in there and got them over the line. But in terms of the output of the game and what people have witnessed, that’s what we’re trying to achieve as a team.

“Everyone would have been on the edge of their seat here and everyone at home will have been glued to their TV. That’s what we want to be remembered as as a team.”

Stokes added that he had no regrets over his captaincy on the final day, when he employed some defensive fields and held off taking the new ball as Cummins made his highest score since 2018.

“We just have to be a little bit sharper. There were chances that might have changed the game towards us. I don’t want to say they stopped us winning because you don’t know how the game would change if we did take those chances.

It was a sweet victory for Cummins, who was smashed for four by Stokes to complete the extraordinary heist at Headingley four years ago, and Nathan Lyon, with whom he shared a winning stand of 55. Lyon was also a key figure at Headingley, dropping a run out chance.

“Almost from the first session of day one it was 50/50,” said Cummins. “It never swung too far one way or another. That was the same until 15-20 minutes to go.

“When we got down to 10 or so, I thought we could win. Maybe 16, and it was two an over, I felt confident.”

Cummins, who made his Test debut 12 years ago, said it was “absolutely” the best win he had been involved in, made more special by the presence of his father among the Australian travelling contingent, just a few months after the death of his mother. The pair attended a Bruce Springsteen concert at Villa Park on Friday night with Cummins describing it as “a pretty good week”.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.