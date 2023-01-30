Nexstim Plc: Proposals of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting

Nexstim Oyj
·4 min read
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Company announcement, Helsinki, 30 January 2023 at 9:30 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Proposals of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting

The Shareholder’s Nomination Board of Nexstim Corporation (NXTMH: HEX, NXTMS: STO) (“Nexstim” or the “Company”) has on 26 January 2023 in its meeting resolved its proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Nexstim, which will be held on Friday March 31, 2023.

The Nomination Board of Shareholders representing the largest shareholders proposes to the Annual General Meeting that:

  • the Board shall have four (4) members.

  • in accordance with their consents to serving on the Board, Mr. Martin Forss, Ms. Leena Niemistö Mr. Tero Weckroth and Mr. Timo Hildén shall be re-elected as members of the Board.

  • Leena Niemistö is elected as Chair of the Board.

The Nomination Board acknowledged, that Leena Niemistö is independent from the company but not in respect of the shareholders of the company as she and a company called Kaikarhenni Oy of which she holds a controlling majority, jointly hold approximately 15,45 % (as of 26.1.2023) of all registered shares and votes in the company. Other proposed members are independent both from the company and its major shareholders.

It is the collective opinion of the Nomination Committee that the proposed new members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors in its entirety are suitable for the assignment both collectively and individually and that Leena Niemistö is suitable for the position as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board proposes that the members of the Board of Directors chosen in the Annual General Meeting be remunerated for the period ending at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting as follows:

  • €24,000 and 12 000 option rights for the Chair of the Board of Directors;

  • €12,000 and 8 500 option rights for other members; and

  • that no member of the Board of Directors acting in the Nomination Board of the Shareholders shall receive any fees based on such membership, and

  • that a member of the Board of Directors will be entitled to remuneration only for the period during which he is working as a member of the Board of Directors.

  • that the company establish an option program for the members of the Board of Directors, priced 20 trading days after the date of the Annual General Meeting for trading on the VWAP Helsinki list, with a subscription period of 1.7.2024-15.12.2029

  • that the target group of the binding stock option plan is the members of the Board of Directors who are independent of the company. However, the target group member does not have to be independent of the company's shareholders

  • that the amount of the remunerations for 2023 will be determined in euro.

According to the company’s policy, the cash remuneration is paid in four instalments.

The purpose of the option plan to be established is to commit the participants to the company, to combine the objectives of the shareholders and participants and thus to increase the value of the company.

Ownership Recommendation

The Shareholders Nomination Board resolved to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders that

  • it be strongly recommended that the participants hold options given as reward as long as their mandate as a member of the Board of Directors continues.

Travelling expenses

The Nomination Board resolved to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders that

  • reasonable travel expenses are reimbursed against receipts to the members of the Board of Directors, following the principles of the company’s travel policy. This applies both to members of the Board of Directors and, to the extent applicable, members of the Board of Directors acting as members of the Nomination Board of the Shareholders.

Helsinki, January 30, 2023

NEXSTIM PLC

Nomination Board of the Shareholders

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Nomination Board
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

    DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said. Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas. Last week,

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games

    WINNIPEG — Alex Tuch was pretty confident he could set up Tage Thompson for a goal on Thursday. He was right. The Buffalo Sabres forward skated toward the side of the net and then quickly passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson's 34th goal of the season helped the Sabres beat the Jets 3-2 to extend their win streak to five games. “He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni