NexLiving Communities announces results for the year ended December 31, 2021

HALIFAX, NS, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV)NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced today its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

NexLiving Communities Inc. Logo (CNW Group/NexLiving Communities Inc.)

2021 Operating and Financial Highlights:

Significant growth in revenue and NOI

Property revenue grew by $3.9 million (108%) to $7.5 million during the year, with net operating income growing by $2.2 million (108%) to $4.3 million during the year. The Company's net operating income margin increased to 56.5% from 56.3% during the year. As at December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio was approximately 99% occupied.

Continued growth in suite count through acquisitions during 2021

NexLiving continued its active acquisition program with the acquisition of eight properties in New Brunswick for $34.1 million. The acquired properties added 203 units to the Company's portfolio, growing its portfolio by over 40% to 705 suites. Subsequent to year end, the Company completed the acquisition of an additional 64-suite property in Riverview, NB and a 58-suite property in Lindsay, ON for a combined $25.1 million. As of April 18, the Company's portfolio comprises of 827 suites and 27 buildings with a value in excess of $150 million.

Material deleveraging progress during 2021

In 2021, the Company reduced its leverage from 74% to 66% (Debt/Gross Book Value), which was driven by the increase in the fair value of the Company's investment properties, mortgage principal repayment of $1.7 million and the early redemption of $2.2 million of convertible debentures.

Mike Anaka, CEO of NexLiving commented: "We now have completed three full years of operations and in each year the company has doubled in size. I couldn't be more excited about the future prospects of the company given the societal and demographic trends we see. The Maritimes and other secondary markets across Canada are experiencing significant population growth driven by a combination of aging demographics, remote work adoption and the higher cost of home ownership in core markets. NexLiving's portfolio of newer vintage, Class A low and mid-rise buildings, situated close to healthcare and leisure activities, are perfectly positioned to benefit from these trends."

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute its plans to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities across Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. The demographic that has changed the world is now changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with service, quality and convenience has led to the emergence of the 55+ active living segment. Apartments are their next "home", after years of owning they look forward to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. NexLiving intends to consolidate this emerging market niche. The Company currently owns 827 units in New Brunswick and Ontario. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has assembled a significant pipeline of potential acquisitions for consideration by the Company's Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "projects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continues", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to management's expectations of additional rental increases to come into effect by year end and the further enhancement of the Company's financial results. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, including the Company's Annual Information Form, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on April 18, 2022. Although forward-looking statements contained in this new release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this new release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, NexLiving discloses financial measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include Net operating income (NOI), funds from operations (FFO), FFO per common share and D/GBV (collectively, the "Non-IFRS Measures"). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A released on April 18, 2022, which should be read in conjunction with this news release. Since these measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company presents the Non-IFRS measures because management believes these Non-IFRS measures are relevant measures of the ability of NexLiving to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of these Non-IFRS measures is included in the MD&A released on April 18, 2022. The Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

