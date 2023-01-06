Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - December 2022
NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information cut-off date
Total number
Net total number of
December 31, 2022
56,129,724
Total gross
56,129,724
Net total
55,519,791
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, January 6, 2023
Attachment