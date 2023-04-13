Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - April, 7 2023
NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris
Disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares
to April 7, 2023
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)
Information cut-off date
Total number
Net total number of
April 7, 2023
56,129,724
Total gross
56,129,724
Net total
55,527,751
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, April 13, 2022
