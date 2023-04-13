Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - April, 7 2023

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares
to April 7, 2023
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Information cut-off date

Total number
of shares

Net total number of
voting rights

April 7, 2023

56,129,724

Total gross

56,129,724

Net total

55,527,751

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, April 13, 2022

