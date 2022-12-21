NEXII Fails Court Mandated Deadline and is Compelled to Disclose Documents in Civil Action Filed by Former Ontario NEXII Licensee

Motion claimed that NEXII failed to comply with the Court ordered process for disclosure and exchange of documents after Former Ontario NEXII Licensee rightfully disclosed its documents to NEXII on time.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Business litigation specialists Allen / McMillan Litigation Counsel filed a civil action motion to compel NEXII Building Solutions Inc ("NEXII") to disclose its documents as legally required in its ongoing litigation with Symphony Advanced Building Technologies Inc. ("SABT"), the former NEXII licensee for Ontario and the United Kingdom. NEXII has failed to comply with the Court mandated process for disclosure and exchange of documents after SABT rightfully disclosed its documents to NEXII on time. The case, styled SYMPHONY ADVANCED BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES INC. v. NEXII BUILDING SOLUTIONS INC is pending in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and has been assigned file number 02774.

A Court Hearing took place on December 8, 2022; the Court compelled NEXII to disclose its List of Documents and comply with Disclosure by February 28, 2023.

In seeking a swift disclosure and an end to NEXII's stalling tactics, Mr. Gurdeep Kainth of SABT noted "I am hopeful that NEXII's failure to comply with the Court mandated disclosure process will be quickly rectified so that SABT's litigation can remain on-track. The Court has seen through the delay and stalling tactics employed by NEXII, and will soon start dealing with the merits of SABT's considerable claim".

NEXII's accelerated growth strategy has been largely centred around the appointment of local in-market licensed manufacturers (such as SABT). "SABT has been overwhelmed with the support it has received from concerned NEXII shareholders and private individuals that have worked with NEXII CEO Steve Sidwell going back some 30 years" added Mr. Kainth.

Mr. Kainth is Managing Director of the Symphony Group of Companies, based in Burnaby, BC. Symphony Advanced Building Technologies' mission is to be a leader in producing green, cost-effective, sustainable buildings for the new construction and retrofit markets. SABT's lawsuit claims that NEXII failed to honor its licensor promises and other contractual and legal commitments to NEXII's anticipated first licensee who signed up to manufacture, market and distribute materials for the "NEXII whole building solution" from 2019.

If you wish to discuss this civil action or have any questions concerning this press release, please contact legal@symphonygroup.ca. You may also visit the company website at www.symphonygroup.ca.

