NEXGEL to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference from September 12-14, 2022

NEXGEL, INC.

LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 12th – 14th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Registration: HERE

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

