NEXE's XOMA Super foods Line to List on Major eCommerce Retailer Platform, Walmart.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), ( TSXV: NEXE ) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) ( Frankfurt: NX5 ), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is announcing that its XOMA Super foods product line is now approved for listing with leading Canadian eCommerce retailer, Walmart.ca.

"We are thrilled at this exciting opportunity to leverage Walmart.ca as a distribution vehicle to reach more consumers across Canada and pursue our phased retail rollout. XOMA Super foods makes it easy to enjoy plant-based superfoods at home. The brand offers a line of five nutrient-dense, convenient, functional beverages, all of which are packaged exclusively in NEXE's made-in-North America, fully-compostable, plant-based NEXE pods," said Scott Naccarato, Director of Retail Sales for NEXE. "As we continue to increase our capacity and grow our distribution channels, the insights gained from Xoma will provide valuable data to guide the successful retail strategy for Nexe Coffee as well as our potential partners."

The products are sold in packages of 12 pods and are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

The XOMA Super foods product line includes:

Keto Cocoa : A delicious, rich and luscious ketogenic diet-friendly hot chocolate made with quality medium-chain fats, organic cocoa powder, and delicious cocoa butter.

Matcha : Made from finely-ground, shade-grown Japanese-origin green tea leaves with a rich umami flavour. Packed with antioxidants, may help to decrease stress and increase alertness with its natural caffeine content.

Turmeric Golden Milk : A dairy-free, thick, yellow, and spicy traditional drink packed with powerful ingredients. Turmeric is regarded as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and is a component of conventional medicine.

Coffee Fortified with MCT : Coffee fortified with medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), an essential fatty acid component of virgin coconut oil that offers cognitive health and energy benefits.

Keto Coffee: XOMA's Keto coffee is a rich and energizing beverage designed to support a ketogenic diet, made with quality fats including MCT oil, with hints of vanilla.

"We created XOMA Super foods to allow consumers the opportunity to enjoy gourmet, nutritional superfoods at home in a fast, easy, and sustainable way," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Walmart is one of the leading retailers in the world and they have specific benchmarks for the vendors that they work with both online and in-store. Our listing on Walmart.ca is a vote of confidence for NEXE as well as our products and paves the way for other retailers and online vendors to carry our pods."

XOMA comes from the Greek word for "soil" or "earth," and represents a more ethical way to incorporate convenient, great-tasting coffee and superfoods into the modern diet.

NEXE pods are made from 100% compostable materials, are manufactured in North America, and break down completely in municipal composting facilities in as few as 35 days. The pods can be disposed of immediately after use, leave no mess, and do not need to be disassembled before disposal.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint across North America and beyond through both eCommerce and retail channels," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Particularly, as we enter the colder months - consumers are seeking at home products which taste good, provide convenience, and support better health."

Learn more about XOMA superfoods online at: https://xomasuperfoods.com/

Learn more about NEXE Coffee online at: https://nexecoffee.com/

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About XOMA Super foods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Super foods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/ and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, the NEXE Keurig compatible pod, the XOMA Super foods product lines, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, growth in our distribution channels, creation of other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, dependence on key personnel, shortage of qualified personnel and supply chain disruptions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

