Nexera Energy Files 2019 Financials

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (NGY.V) (formerly Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSXV:EBY)) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") reported today that the Company has filed the annual audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The annual filings of the Company can be viewed at sedar.com.

As reported in the Company's June 8, 2020 press release, pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators due to circumstances related to the Covid-19 crisis , the Company has not filed the unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2019, and the related management's discussion and analysis, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Interim Filings") by the filing deadline of May 29, 2020.

The Company expects to report its Interim Filings results, for the period ended March 31, 2019, on or about July 15, 2020, and is afforded a postponement of up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@ebyinc.com

www.nexeraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.





