- N’FERA Sport and N’Blue 4 Season tires are tapped as the original equipment on the fourth-generation Audi A3

NEXEN TIRE N’FERA Sport and N’Blue 4 Season tires selected as original equipment on the Audi A3

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that its tires have been chosen as original equipment (OE) for Audi AG's fourth-generation Audi A3 release. The N'FERA Sport and N'Blue 4 Season will be available for use on automobiles sold in Europe.



The N'FERA SPORT from NEXEN TIRE is a European-style premium sports tire that performs wonderfully on wet and dry road surfaces. It has improved fast driving stability and handling performance, as well as increased grip and braking power.

The N'Blue 4 Season, an all-weather tire for passenger cars, focuses on wet and snow performance, with multi-season sipes that provide outstanding snow traction and cornering performance, as well as exceptional wet grip performance, to ensure best performance in all weather conditions.

N'FERA SPORT is fitted in size 225/40R18 92Y XL and the N'Blue 4 Season in 225/45R17 94V XL.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

