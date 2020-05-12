NEXCOM Solves COVID-19 Related Network Capacity Issues with New 100GbE NIC Module

TAIPEI, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic where the ability to work from home has become an absolute necessity, NEXCOM can now help telecom and data centers across the world virtualize and expand capacity with its new NC 220FMS3 100GbE NIC module. The module provides end users higher bandwidth and throughput and reduces bottleneck issues. A brief video introduction is provided here.

To meet current demands for faster speeds, NC 220FMS3 provides a PCIe3.0 x16 interface and two QSFP28 ports, each supporting 100Gb/s Ethernet connectivity. The module provides high-speed connectivity without any packet loss. The addition of Mellanox ConnectX®-5's Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing (ASAP2™) technology boosts offloading of virtual switches and routers, enhancing data transfer performance without overloading the CPU.

In demonstrating the benefits of using NEXCOM's 100GbE card for telecom purposes, the video compares current IT dataflow to today's big city traffic and therefore requires proper equipment. The clip then displays the card's actual lab test results and excellent throughput performance, especially when paired with NEXCOM's high-performance NSA 7146 network appliance.

In committing to being customers' long-term partner, NEXCOM is focused on developing powerful computing and network technology and helping customers build superior network infrastructure. NEXCOM's network solutions are the best foundation for meeting the challenges of the 5G future.

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexcom-solves-covid-19-related-network-capacity-issues-with-new-100gbe-nic-module-301056624.html

SOURCE NEXCOM





