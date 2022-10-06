Nexans

Nexans signs Empire Wind contract to bring renewable energy to New York

_PRESS RELEASE_

Nexans receives final order from Equinor/bp joint venture for U.S offshore wind export cables turnkey contract for Empire Wind 1.

The project is part of the larger Empire Wind offshore wind farm that will generate enough renewable energy to energize over one million homes in New York State. Over 500,000 of those homes will be powered by the cables from this contract for Empire Wind 1.

Equinor and bp’s Empire Wind 1 project is a significant achievement that anticipates the State's growing need for energy and contributes to its carbon reduction roadmap.

The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, and Halden, Norway and will also be installed by Nexans.

Paris, October 6, 2022 - Nexans , a global organization and key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable future, today announced the execution of a significant contract for phase one of the Empire Wind Project being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. This signature follows the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed in March 2021 which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project.

The Empire Wind lease area for the first phase of the overall 2.1 gigawatt project is located about 20 miles (33km) south of Long Island and east of the Rockaways. Nexans will install the export cables over 93 miles (150km) from the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The Empire Wind 1 project, when completed, will deliver electricity to over 500,000 homes of the eventual over 1 million homes that will be powered by the entire Empire Wind project.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “New York is one of the most aggressive states in the U.S. in terms of committing itself to create a fully carbon-free statewide economy, and offshore wind energy will likely be the main source of electricity for the state by 2035.

Signing the contract for Empire Wind 1 further establishes Nexans as a major player in renewable energy in the United States, and will alleviate added pressures on the state’s electrical grids. We look forward to continuing our relationships with Equinor and bp as we work together to electrify the future.”

