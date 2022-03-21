Nexans receives approval from Colombia’s antitrust authority for Centelsa acquisition

Nexans receives approval from Colombia’s antitrust authority for Centelsa acquisition

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, France / Monterrey, Mexico, March 21, 2022 – Nexans SA (Euronext Paris: NEX) announced today that it has received antitrust clearance from Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (“SIC”) of Colombia, that will permit Nexans SA to proceed with the proposed acquisition, from Xignux SA, of Centelsa.

We are very pleased that the SIC has approved this transaction as it demonstrates the Group’s firepower to become a Pure Electrification player. This significant step forward in the process that will see Centelsa part of the Nexans Group will generate significant benefits for all stakeholders." said Christopher Guérin, Nexans Chief Executive Officer.

About Centelsa
CENTELSA is a manufacturing company of cables for energy and communications, which has been part of the industry since 1955, during which time it has retained its position as a recognized cable manufacturer in Colombia. It has a network of strategically located offices to cover the national and international markets, thus offering outstanding service levels.

About Xignux

Xignux is a Mexico-based company dedicated to the energy and food industries with sales in more than 40 countries. Xignux was founded 65 years ago and employs more than 28,000 people in five countries. Xignux manages companies that energize life and society to contribute to a better world. www.xignux.com

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.
Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication



Elyette Roux
elyette.roux@nexans.com



Minaa El Baz
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65
minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

Investor relations



Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com



Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Xignux Contacts:

Communication

MediaContact@xignux.com

