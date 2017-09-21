Newton limited in practice; expected to play vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills' Preston Brown (52) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Cam Newton was limited to mostly light throwing during practice as the Panthers continue preparations for their game Sunday against the Saints.

Newton is expected to start.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera called Newton's limited practice schedule during the week the ''new normal'' until the quarterback completely recovers from offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Rivera says the Panthers want Newton to be out there to shake the rust off, ''but what you don't want to do is not give the arm a chance to rest.'' The coach says Newton ''went through a surgery and we have to understand that rest is the best thing for him.''

Two-time All-Pro center Ryan Kalil, who missed last week's game with neck soreness, has not practiced this week. Tyler Larsen is taking reps with the first team.

---

