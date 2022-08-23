Newtek Prices its 12th S&P-Rated Loan Securitization of $116.2 Million of SBA 7(a) Unguaranteed Loan-Backed Notes Series 2022-1

Newtek Business Services Corp.
·3 min read
Newtek Business Services Corp.
Newtek Business Services Corp.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that it has priced its twelfth small business loan securitization, with the offering of $116,210,000 of Unguaranteed SBA 7(a) Loan-Backed Notes, Series 2022-1, consisting of $95,380,000 of Class A Notes and $20,830,000 Class B Notes (collectively, the “Notes”), with preliminary ratings of “A- (sf)” and “BBB- (sf)”, respectively, by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The Notes have an anticipated 79.5% advance rate. The Class A Notes were priced at 280 basis points over 30-day Average Compounded SOFR, and the Class B Notes were priced at 375 basis points over 30-day Average Compounded SOFR (Note interest rates are floating rate and adjust monthly).

The Notes are collateralized by the right to receive payments and other recoveries attributable to the unguaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans made by Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC ("NSBF") pursuant to Section 7(a) of the Small Business Act, and overcollateralized by NSBF's participation interest in the unguaranteed portions. Deutsche Bank Securities and Capital One Securities acted as joint book running managers for the transaction.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newtek Business Services Corp. said, “We could not be more pleased with the reception that Newtek received on its thirteenth rated securitization, and its twelfth issuance of structured notes rated by S&P Global Ratings. This securitization received strong investor demand from 13 institutional investors, including global money managers, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers who have a trillion dollars under management, and became oversubscribed in just 48 hours of marketing. We would like to thank Deutsche Bank and Capital One Securities, which were the joint book running managers on this transaction, which is expected to close on or about September 7, 2022.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Upon the close of the securitization, we anticipate refinancing NSBF’s warehouse line and monetizing loans funded by equity to create approximately $29 million in new cash flow, not including the prefunding account in the securitization. Our SBA 7(a) loans are all floating rate issued at Prime plus 275 basis points and adjust quarterly. We believe we are appropriately match funded in both rising- and falling-rate environments, albeit with some lag and lead time in either interest-rate scenario. We would like to thank the many bond investors that have successfully invested in our rated securities, which supports our position as the second largest SBA 7(a) lender by dollar loan approval volume, including banks, and the largest non-bank SBA 7(a) lender overall.”

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said. The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Hughes: Price could miss upcoming season, news on knee injury 'discouraging'

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says news of Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this coming season. Speaking to reporters after the Canadiens acquired forward Sean Monahan in a trade with Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn't be enough. After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered num

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Nathan MacKinnon brings Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

    Cole Harbour's Nathan MacKinnon paraded the Stanley Cup through downtown Halifax on Saturday and past the arena where he skated with the 2013 Memorial Cup-champion Halifax Mooseheads. Families with their kids, and supporters wearing Colorado Avalanche jerseys, erupted into cheers as MacKinnon made his way past crowds of thousands, Stanley Cup in hand. Narcy Rumbolt brought his two kids to watch the parade. Rumbolt has been an Avalanche fan since 1995 when he lived there. "It's kind of surreal, r

  • Six events to kick off Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association season

    PHILADELPHIA — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association that includes national team players from Canada and the United States opens its season Oct. 14. The PWHPA rose from the ashes of the collapsed Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019 with the goal of a sustainable women's professional league offering the same competitive and financial supports male pros have. The association includes 43 Olympians as well as other players with national-team and collegiate experience. Canada

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on to quarters with comeback win over Sinner, Shapovalov ousted

    CINCINNATI — Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a berth into the quarterfinals Thursday with a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 comeback win over Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. Seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 14 aces to Sinner's four, as he shifted the momentum with a strong effort in the tiebreaker to win the second set. Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, went down 3-0 early in the first set before winning his first game. He broke the 10th-seeded Italian on three out o

  • Springer, Guerrero lead Jays to 9-2 rout of slumping Yanks

    NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning off Frankie Montas, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the slumping New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night. José Berríos (9-5) bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one. Playing designated hitter for the sixth straight game, leadoff batter Springer had a double and fo

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Argo starter Bethel-Thompson aware of Stampeders' ball-hawking skills

    TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Surrey, B.C. teen Lauren Kim is dominating the women's golf at Canada Games

    Lauren Kim's first golf clubs were a plastic set her parents bought her as a toddler. When she fired a hard shot into their new TV, her parents knew it was time to take her to the family driving range. "I fell in love with the game," said Kim, whose parents own the Peace Arch Driving Range in south Surrey, B.C. Passed down from her grandparents, it's been in the family for more than 30 years. The 17-year-old Kim is dominating the women's golf at the Canada Summer Games, shooting a 67 to shatter

  • Running back Harris to remain with Argos as leader, mentor in spite of injury

    TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th