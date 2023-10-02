Newt fence could allow Cavers Castle overhaul to proceed

Great crested newts were found in a pond near the ruined castle in the Borders

Plans to bring a ruined Borders castle back into use look set to proceed - as long as a protection barrier is built for nearby great crested newts.

The proposals at Cavers Castle, near Hawick, were held up after the protected species was found in a pond.

Ecology experts have now said they are satisfied a fencing barrier could allow the scheme to go ahead.

Councillors are being recommended to approve the project with a number of conditions attached.

Parts of Cavers Castle, also known as Cavers House, are believed to date back to the 15th or 16th Centuries.

The building was substantially extended in about 1750, followed by a "massive redesign and remodel" in the late 19th Century.

When one of the last owners died in 1949, a buyer could not be found for the property so its contents were auctioned off and much of it demolished by explosives in 1953.

The site is a category B listed building and is identified on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Initial proposals would have seen it turned into a hotel but revised plans would now see its complete restoration as a house.

It would require significant investment in the roofless, crumbling structure which currently stands on the site.

The project generated more than 90 letters of representation raising concerns about the traffic impact and its "poor design".

However, there were also 12 letters of support saying it would benefit the area and safeguard an important building.

Planning committee councillors are being recommended to give the project the green light.

A string of conditions would be attached - including the erection of newt barrier fencing to ensure they are properly protected.