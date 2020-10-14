Newswire's Sales Accelerator Helps Tech Companies Optimize Campaign Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / ​​The importance of a fluid marketing and sales strategy has been accentuated by the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly every major industry, including the tech sector.

In order to improve brand awareness, lead generation, and sales conversions effectively, CMOs and similar marketing leaders are in need of reliable campaign management software to strategically prepare and implement efficient content campaigns. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator ramps up production to ensure that tech leaders can amplify their distribution and outreach efforts to increase their potential for earned media coverage and increased sales revenue.

The Tech Times article, "6 Marketing Technologies Every Company Must Use," highlighted the importance of campaign management software, noting how such applications help marketers with tasks such as segmenting, targeting and managing multi-channel campaigns. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator provides a comprehensive approach to omnichannel marketing with an array of distribution channels across a variety of industries.

"The Sales Accelerator applies target audience filtering to both media and marketing communications campaigns. This segmentation helps maximize and shorten the time for measurable campaign results. It has been proven to lead to more earned media mentions and sales conversions," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

The EMA GT Sales Accelerator combines a performance-driven approach to increase brand awareness from earned media opportunities that come from direct outreach along with a predictable strategy to generate consistent sales leads from a unified media and marketing communications plan. This scalable approach has achieved substantial business growth for customers.

"Tech firms are in need of campaign management, especially during these unprecedented times when millions of Americans have turned to various technologies for so many of their everyday needs," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"The Sales Accelerator amplifies production with 12 digital releases in the first 6 months of the program, taking campaign management to a different level for tech leaders looking to make a statement in their respective industries."

Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator has provided C-suite tech executives with the opportunity to swiftly prepare, implement, and manage strategic content campaigns to increase market presence and sales opportunities.

