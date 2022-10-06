Newsweek names Conduent among its 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

·5 min read
Respect, appreciation, and caring for associates are at the center of Most Loved Workplaces

Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for 2022

Newsweek awarded the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced being named as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for 2022. Newsweek awarded the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“We focus on a team-first culture by valuing an inclusive workplace designed to help associates grow and thrive,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and CEO. “We are very proud to be recognized by Newsweek and BPI because it highlights our commitment to creating a positive and collaborative environment for our associates where they can deliver their best work for our clients and their consumers.”

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

Findings are based on five areas: how workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much the employer aligns with the employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration. Additional criteria include the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office policies.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full list of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces for 2022, click here.

Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

About Conduent 
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com
Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduenthttp://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks 
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37678c95-a9e7-42f9-ada0-6432eaedad20


